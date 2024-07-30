Dream Books Media Professionals and Literary Manager Jim Myers Deliver Rave Review for "Ethan's Good Dad Act

The book cover of Ethan's Good Dad Act Amazon #1 Top Seller - Child Advocacy genre Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Good Dad Act Committee Chair Dr Jennings and his son Ethan Brian Tracy – Speaker, Author, Consultant, and father of four children

A stellar literary rating of 9.3 - Ethan's Good Dad Act: a Father turns Lemons into Lemonade for all good Dads to take a sip

This is a wonderful book, full of insights on parenting and the importance of being a Dad in your child’s life. By getting the “Good Dad Act” passed, Bernard has broken new ground in childhood custody” — Brian Tracy – Author & Motivational Speaker

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream Books Media professionals, in collaboration with esteemed literary manager Jim Myers, have conducted a major review of the groundbreaking novel "Ethan's Good Dad Act: a father turns Lemons into Lemonade for all good Dads to take a sip!" by acclaimed author, Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings. The review meticulously analyzed the book across various criteria, ultimately awarding it a stellar rating of 9.3 out of 10 on a literary scale.

The review highlighted the book's exceptional societal awareness and relevance, emotional resonance, universal themes, strong characters and plots, as well as its captivating visual and metaphorical elements. Furthermore, the advocacy and impact of the book, coupled with its educational potential, were commended for their profound effect on readers.

"Ethan's Good Dad Act" chronicles the inspiring journey of a father who transforms life's challenges into opportunities for growth and positivity, resonating deeply with readers of all backgrounds. The book's ability to uplift and empower has garnered widespread acclaim, making it a must-read for all those seeking a heartwarming and thought-provoking literary experience.

Readers are encouraged to purchase "Ethan's Good Dad Act: a father turns Lemons into Lemonade for all Good Dads to take a sip!" on Amazon or visit Ethan's Good Dad's official website at: www.EthansGoodDadAct.com to delve into this transformative narrative. For more information on the impactful themes explored in the book, including insights on the passage of Florida House Bill #775 and the accomplishments of "the Good Dad Act Committee," readers are invited to explore the wealth of resources available online at www.GoodDadAct.com Fathers across the nation are encouraged to join the Good Dad Act at their website to receive assistance in their child custody cases.

Join the movement of positivity and resilience by immersing yourself in the pages of "Ethan's Good Dad Act" and discover the limitless potential of the human spirit. Embrace the power of storytelling to inspire change and foster a brighter tomorrow.

For media inquiries, please contact: the Good Dad Act Committee

The Good Dad Act nationwide mission