Versace Home, under the guidance of leading interior design company Solomia Home, is opening a flagship store in Dubai
Versace Home opens an exclusive showroom in Dubai Mall, offering luxurious furniture, textiles, and bespoke interior design services to the UAE's elite.
We are delighted to offer our exclusive collections and bespoke interior design services, allowing clients to experience the unique Versace lifestyle firsthand.”DUBAI, UAE, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versace Home in Dubai is proud to announce the grand opening of its exclusive showroom, bringing the luxurious and iconic Versace lifestyle to the heart of the UAE. As the official dealer of Versace Home in Dubai, this new showroom will showcase exclusive collections and translate the iconic Versace motifs into stunning interior design solutions.
Versace Home in Dubai is set to revolutionize the interior design landscape with its unparalleled selection of high-end furniture, textiles, lighting, and home accessories. This premier destination will cater to homeowners, designers, and architects seeking the epitome of Italian craftsmanship and luxury in their living spaces.
Through the efforts of interior design company Solomia Home, the appearance of Versace Home in Dubai signifies a new era of luxury living, where the fusion of art, fashion, and interior design creates a harmonious and extravagant lifestyle. This launch is a testament to Versace’s enduring legacy and dedication to bringing its iconic aesthetic to homes worldwide.
"Dubai is synonymous with luxury and innovation, making it the perfect location for Versace Home," said Dmytro Korotchuk, founder of Solomia Home.
Versace Home is an extension of the iconic Versace fashion empire and has seamlessly translated the brand’s bold, striking style into interior design. Founded by the legendary Gianni Versace in 1978, the brand swiftly revolutionized the fashion industry with its audacious prints, vibrant colors, and luxurious aesthetics, symbolizing luxury and glamour. Known for its bold designs, intricate craftsmanship, and unparalleled quality, Versace Home continues to set trends and redefine luxury in interior design.
The new showroom is designed to provide an immersive experience, allowing visitors to explore Versace Home’s offerings. Each showroom area is curated to highlight the versatility and grandeur of Versace’s designs, from lavish living rooms to sophisticated bedrooms. The collections feature iconic motifs such as the Medusa head, Barocco, and Greca patterns, seamlessly integrated into contemporary design elements.
The opening of Versace Home in Dubai marks a significant milestone in the brand's global expansion strategy. The showroom showcases the latest collections and offers bespoke interior design services. Clients can collaborate with expert designers to create personalized, elegant spaces that reflect their unique tastes and lifestyles.
Versace Home's flagship store in Dubai is dedicated to providing exceptional service and craftsmanship. The interior design company’s team of skilled artisans and designers is committed to translating the iconic Versace aesthetic into bespoke interiors with luxury and sophistication. Every piece in the showroom embodies the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and timeless elegance.
Versace Home in Dubai will host an exclusive launch event to celebrate the grand opening. The event will feature a presentation of the latest collections, demonstrations of exclusive limited edition items, and an opportunity to meet the company's top designers. Attendees will include Dubai’s elite industry professionals and media representatives, underscoring the brand’s commitment to excellence and innovation in interior design.
Located in the heart of Dubai – Dubai Mall, the showroom offers an elegant and inspiring environment where clients can explore the full range of Versace Home’s offerings. From statement furniture pieces to luxurious textiles and home accessories, the showroom is designed to provide a comprehensive and immersive experience for all visitors.
Versace Home collection is a symphony of style and quality, born in the heart of Italy. The refinement of forms, richness of details, and unique design reflect the very essence of Versace – boldness, luxury, and splendor. Here, every corner is polished to perfection; every fabric is selected with the utmost care by the fashion house's trend collections to achieve the perfect balance between comfort and impeccability. Versace Home products reflect status, taste, and uniqueness, in which the classic trends of Baroque and ancient Greek culture contrast with the expressive spirit of modernity, fearlessness, and passion.
Bold designs, intricate craftsmanship, and unparalleled quality characterize Versace Home’s exclusive collections. The showroom features a wide array of products, including:
Furniture.
From sumptuous sofas and elegant dining tables to opulent bedroom sets, each piece is designed to make a statement and elevate any living space.
Lighting.
Luxurious chandeliers, stylish table lamps, and innovative lighting solutions blend functionality with Versace’s distinctive style.
Textiles.
A selection of luxurious fabrics, including cushions, elegant throws, and exquisite bedding, all featuring signature Versace motifs.
Home accessories.
A curated collection of decorative items, including vases, mirrors, and tableware, is designed to add glamour to any home.
For more information about Versace Home in Dubai or to schedule a private consultation, please visit https://www.solomia-home.ae or contact +971 56 600 1050.
