Luxury Antonovich Design Nominated for Prestigious Top Dubai Designers Award

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Antonovich Design , a globally acclaimed leader in luxury interior design, proudly announces its nomination for the inaugural Top Dubai Designers Awards in the Best Interior Design Company category in Dubai. This prestigious accolade celebrates the firm’s exceptional creativity, craftsmanship, and dedication to transforming spaces into works of art in one of the world’s most vibrant design capitals.A New Benchmark in Design ExcellenceThe Top Dubai Designers Awards, debuting in 2025, spotlight the pinnacle of talent within Dubai’s thriving interior design industry. Judged by a distinguished panel of design experts, the awards recognize innovation and excellence, with the winners to be unveiled at a highly anticipated ceremony in June 2025. Luxury Antonovich Design’s nomination underscores its standout presence in this competitive field.A Legacy of Luxury and InnovationWith over 16 years of experience, Luxury Antonovich Design has redefined luxury interiors across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. Their portfolio reflects a commitment to blending timeless elegance with cutting-edge design, from opulent villas to bespoke office spaces. The firm’s expertise spans premium materials, intricate detailing, and personalized solutions, making every project a masterpiece tailored to the client’s vision.Global Reach, Local MasteryHeadquartered in Dubai, Luxury Antonovich Design serves an elite clientele across the UAE, USA, Europe, and Africa. Their ability to fuse global design trends with local cultural nuances sets them apart as a truly international firm. Notable projects include luxurious homes in Dubai’s most exclusive neighborhoods and high-profile hospitality venues worldwide, showcasing their versatility and precision.A Voice of Gratitude“We are incredibly honored to be nominated for the Top Dubai Designers Award,” said Katrina Antonovich, CEO of Luxury Antonovich Design. “This recognition reflects our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and our passion for crafting inspiring spaces. We are grateful to our clients and partners who have trusted us to bring their dreams to life.”Proven ExcellenceLuxury Antonovich Design’s nomination builds on a history of accolades, including a Luxury Lifestyle Award in 2019 for Architect and Interior Design Studio excellence. Their 5-star Houzz rating, driven by glowing client reviews, further highlights their client-centric approach and impeccable standards.Join the JourneyAs anticipation builds for the Top Dubai Designers Awards in June 2025, Luxury Antonovich Design invites design enthusiasts and industry professionals to follow the awards process. For more details, visit topdubaidesigners.com.About Luxury Antonovich DesignLuxury Antonovich Design is a premier interior design firm specializing in high-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. With more than 16 years of experience, the firm is celebrated for its innovative designs, superior craftsmanship, and global presence. Based in Dubai, they cater to clients across the UAE, USA, Europe, and Africa, delivering bespoke interiors that epitomize luxury and functionality.

