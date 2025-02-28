Solomia Home Wins Two Categories at International Property Awards 2025 for Versace Home Showroom

Dmytro Korotchuk and Svitlana Antonovych International Property Awards 2025 for Versace Home Showroom Luca Bacci

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solomia Home , an interior design firm based in Dubai, received recognition at the International Property Awards 2025 on February 20 in London. The annual event, which draws architects, developers, and designers from regions including Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas, honors property design and development achievements. This year, Solomia Home’s Versace Home showroom project earned awards in Best Retail Interior Arabia and Best International Retail Interior. The wins follow the company’s earlier recognition in December 2024 for Best Retail Interior Dubai, qualifying it for the international competition.The International Property Awards, judged by a panel of over 50 industry experts, assess entries based on design quality, innovation, and execution. Solomia Home’s project stood out for its interpretation of the Versace Home brand within a retail space. It was completed through collaboration among founder Dmytro Korotchuk, CEO Luca Bacci, and creative designer Svitlana Antonovych.Project Details and Design ApproachThe Versace Home showroom in Dubai serves as a retail environment for the brand’s furniture and decor collections. The design incorporates distinct zones, including a living room area, bedroom display, and outdoor section, each reflecting Versace’s visual identity through motifs like the Medusa head, Barocco patterns, and Greca prints. “The layout aims to create a space where visitors can engage with the brand’s range and its aesthetic heritage,” says Svitlana Antonovych, creative designer and showroom co-founder.A notable feature is the placement of the Medusa head logo, a recurring element in Versace’s branding. Its installation was positioned on the ceiling as a centerpiece and involved multiple production stages. “We oversaw the process closely, visiting the fabrication site to ensure accuracy,” Antonovych explains. “At one point, Luca Bacci stepped in to address minor imperfections during the final adjustments.” The team also used Pure Black marble with deep milling for a wall-mounted Gorgon logo, opting for an asymmetrical corner placement to align with contemporary design preferences. A brushed finish was applied to the black marble and Calacatta marble in meeting rooms, creating a matte texture.The showroom’s first floor, originally a single-level space, was expanded to include a second tier after extensive planning. This area, dedicated to the Versace Home Outdoor collection, uses muted tones and contrasts—light furnishings against a dark backdrop, high ceilings in open spaces, and lower ceilings in private zones. The entrance features a galvanized black steel door handle chosen to complement the interior’s material palette.Collaborative Effort and ProcessThe project’s completion involved coordination across Solomia Home’s leadership. Dmytro Korotchuk, the company’s founder, provided oversight, while Luca Bacci, CEO, managed operational details. Svitlana Antonovych contributed to the creative direction, drawing on her experience in luxury interiors. “Each element required precision,” Antonovych notes. “From conceptual sketches to on-site adjustments, the process demanded alignment between design intent and practical execution.”The awards recognize the showroom’s ability to balance Versace’s historical design codes with current retail trends. Industry observers at the event noted that the project reflects a growing interest in experiential retail spaces where functionality and brand storytelling intersect. Using marble, custom fixtures, and structural modifications like the added floor demonstrate this approach.Context and Industry ImpactSolomia Home’s wins at the International Property Awards 2025 highlight its role in Dubai’s design sector, where it has operated since its founding. The firm’s earlier award in December 2024 for Best Retail Interior Dubai, part of the regional Property Awards circuit, paved the way for its international nominations. The London ceremony, attended by professionals from over 40 countries, provided a platform to showcase the project to a global audience.The Versace Home showroom joins a series of retail and residential projects by Solomia Home, which has worked with luxury brands and private clients across the Middle East. The awards align with discussions at design forums this year about the evolution of retail interiors, particularly the shift toward spaces that serve as showrooms and immersive experiences. The project’s recognition may signal broader trends in how luxury brands present their offerings in 2025.Future DirectionsSolomia Home plans to refine the Versace Home showroom based on visitor feedback and emerging design practices. “We monitor trends and adapt where relevant, but the focus remains on durability and usability,” Antonovych states. Upcoming modifications could include updates to lighting or layout, though no specific changes have been finalized. The company is also exploring additional regional retail projects, building on its recent accolades.The International Property Awards 2025 wins marks a milestone for Solomia Home, reinforcing its position in the luxury design market. The firm’s leadership views the recognition as an opportunity to expand its portfolio while maintaining its approach to detail-oriented design.

