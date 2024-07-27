Submit Release
Jake Thompson’s 'Lead Better Now' Featured in Forbes’ Top 5 Books for CEOs

cover of books Jake Thompson

Leadership performance speaker & author Jake Thompson's newest book "Lead Better Now" has been selected by Forbes as a top-CEO read this summer.

FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jake Thompson, popular keynote speaker and leadership performance coach, is thrilled to announce that his book, “Lead Better Now,” has been featured in Forbes’ recent article, "'5 Books to Help CEOs Maximize Their Team’s Potential.'" This recognition cements Thompson’s status as one of the up-and-coming authorities in leadership development and team culture.

Forbes highlights “Lead Better Now” as an essential read for CEOs aiming to unlock their team’s full potential. The book is praised for its practical guidance and actionable strategies, which are designed to help leaders foster a competitive mindset, cultivate self-leadership, and instill grit within their teams.

“We are honored that Forbes has recognized 'Lead Better Now' as a top resource for CEOs,” said Jake Thompson. “This book is about equipping new leaders with the tools necessary to inspire their teams, overcome challenges, and achieve extraordinary results. Our goal is to provide leaders with the empowerment & equipment they need to lead effectively and make a lasting impact.”

