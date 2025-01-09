Dr. Michelle uses her expertise with practical strategies grounded in research and tailored for real-world application

Michelle Burkhard's Professional Photo Quote 1 from Michelle Burkhard's book Coaching Skills For Educators Quote 2 from Michelle Burkhard's book Coaching Skills For Educators Quote 3 from Michelle Burkhard's book Coaching Skills For Educators

MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michelle Burkhard in her book provides practical strategies to navigate challenges, ask the right questions, and create a supportive environment for success.

Dr. Michelle Burkhard in her groundbreaking work in Coaching Skills for Educators - 52 Tips to Maximizing Others Performance in the Classroom combines her expertise as a certified transformation consultant with practical strategies that are grounded in research and tailored for real-world application.

Midland, MI – Coaching Skills for Educators - 52 Tips to Maximizing Others Performance in the Classroom Dr. Michelle Burkhard offers educators a powerful resource that combines theory with practice. Her insights and strategies are designed to help readers develop a coaching mindset that is adaptable, effective, and deeply human-centered. Whether you are a teacher, administrator, or educational leader, Coaching Skills for Educators provides the knowledge, skills, and inspiration needed to master the art of coaching and maximize your impact on the future of education.

Included in this power-packed, bite-sized book are sections for education coaches and leaders to rethink how they approach professional development, leadership, and growth. which include:

• What Coaching Is

• Inside the Coachee

• Learning Process

• Power of Reflection

• Personalities & Coaching

• Successful Coaching Relationship

• Coaching Models

• Dealing with Resistance

• Not All Goals Are Created Equal

• Leadership & Coaching

About Michelle Burkhard:

Dr. Michelle Burkhard is a Coach Doctor. She uses her extensive background in the education field to help educational coaches and leaders increase their effectiveness and efficiency.

She is a certified transformation consultant and helps individuals, groups, and systems through the change process. Her education and experience in coaching inform her daily work. She is on a mission to help change the face of education to one of individualized empowerment and respect, at all levels. She is a highly requested international speaker and trainer. When not serving, she enjoys actively engaging with her three children, Josiah, Hannah, and Eliana.

About Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division:

Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success’s Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors publish AND market their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.

For additional information on Dr. Michelle Burkhard, visit GrowBy1Choice.MyKajabi.com.

To schedule an interview with Dr. Michelle Burkhard email Michelle@GrowBy1.com or call (989)289-8700.

