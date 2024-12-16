Dr. Peerman uses chameleons as a metaphor for a roadmap to navigate change with resilience, creativity, and purpose

449 Chameleons book Dr. Celina Peerman, Author of 49 Chameleons Quote from Dr. Celina's book 49 Chameleons

This book uses actionable strategies, and thought-provoking questions that encourages readers to embrace change and build stronger relationships

Change is going to happen. Being change-ready is a choice.” — Dr. Celina Peerman

WAVERLY, IA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Celina in her book delivers 49 transformative lessons that will inspire everyone to reflect, adapt, lead with confidence, communicate effectively, and build relationships that thrive in changing environments.

Dr. Celina Peerman in her groundbreaking work in her book 49 Chameleons: Reflections on Navigating Change and Leading with Confidence encourages readers to embrace change as a path to self-discovery and empowerment. By breaking change into manageable, actionable steps, Dr. Peerman helps readers turn overwhelming transitions into opportunities for growth.

Waverly, IA – 49 Chameleons: Reflections on Navigating Change and Leading with Confidence is your essential guide to thriving in the face of change.

Dr. Peerman draws on over 30 years of experience as an organizational psychologist, senior HR professional, and globally recognized leadership advisor to lessons. Each lesson combines deep reflections, actionable strategies, and thought-provoking questions that encourage readers to embrace change, lead with confidence, and build stronger relationships.

Each of these lessons is designed for real-world applications. Whether you're a CEO leading a company through transformation, a team member adjusting to a new role, or someone seeking personal growth, 49 Chameleons provides a roadmap to navigate change with resilience, creativity, and purpose.

Launching on Amazon on Release 17th December 2024.

Included in this power-packed, bite-sized book are sections that provide a roadmap to navigate change with resilience, creativity, and purpose, which include:

• Change

• Strategy

• Leadership

• Relationships

• Communication

• Adaptability

About Dr. Celina:

Dr. Celina Peerman is an organizational psychologist, senior HR professional, two-time TEDx speaker, author, and podcaster. With over three decades of experience in leader development, change readiness, and workplace culture,

Dr. Peerman has helped thousands of individuals and organizations improve their effectiveness and thrive through transitions. Based in Iowa, Dr. Peerman is a passionate advocate for global conversations about human experience. She combines her love of travel, arts advocacy, and outdoor adventures with her mission to inspire leaders and teams to make meaningful, lasting changes. As the founder of The Peerman Group, she leads a team dedicated to fostering growth and solving challenges to build stronger communities. Dr. Peerman’s unique approach blends academic rigor with practical experience, offering advice that’s insightful, actionable, and deeply rooted in the realities of today’s workplaces.

About Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division

Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success’s Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors publish AND market their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.

For additional information on Dr. Peerman, visit DrCelinaPeerman.com.

To schedule an interview with Dr. Peerman email Hello@WorkplaceChameleon.com or call 319-240-8882.

