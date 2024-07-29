ACE Celebrates 24-Year Legacy of Funding Georgia Small Business Owners at It's 2024 Annual Awards Fundraiser
Takes place on Sep 19th in Atlanta to celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs and partners who have made contributions to Georgia business communities.
This is not just an awards ceremony; We are excited to host this wonderful fundraising event that helps support ACE’s mission to empower and uplift small businesses.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing small businesses and the communities they serve is not only a duty of ACE – it is truly an honor. ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. is pleased to announce its Fundraiser for the 2024 Annual Awards Event taking place on September 19th from 4 PM – 7 PM at the magnificent Savanna Hall at Zoo Atlanta. This special evening is dedicated to celebrating the extraordinary achievements of entrepreneurs and partners who have made significant contributions to Georgia business communities.
— Andrea R. Chambers, ACE Assistant Director of Fund Development
Crystal Edmonson, Broadcast Editor of the Atlanta Business Chronicle will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies. Edmonson is the editor of Community Engagement and Live Journalism, host of the ‘On Leadership with Atlanta Business Chronicle’ podcast and covers philanthropy. Along with the many accolades Crystal has received over the course of her notable and award-winning career, she also provides regional leadership for the American City Business Journals’ summer internship program. This program places dozens of college students in newspaper internships across the country to promote diversity and inclusion in community and regional reporting.
Why Attend?
Celebrate Excellence: The ACE Annual Awards is an opportunity to pay tribute to the legacy of exceptional entrepreneurs and partners who have demonstrated innovation, perseverance, and success. Come witness their inspiring stories and celebrate their remarkable accomplishments.
Network with Notable Guests: The Awards Event will allow attendees to interact with industry leaders, influencers, and fellow business enthusiasts, expanding their professional networks and creating valuable connections in a vibrant and supportive environment.
Enjoy Tasty Eats & Drinks: Of course, all will be able to enjoy delicious food and drinks amidst the beautiful setting of Savanna Hall at Zoo Atlanta – the perfect blend of great company and a stunning venue.
Support a Great Cause: This is not just an awards ceremony; it's a fundraising event that helps support ACE’s mission to empower and uplift small businesses, contributing to a brighter future for entrepreneurs in more than 100 counties across Georgia.
Event Sponsors Include:
Founders Circle: Piedmont Bank
Impact: Georgia Power and Southern Company
Champion: The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, JP Morgan Chase & Company, and PNC Bank
Access: Fifth Third Bank, Northern Trust, South State Bank, Travelers Insurance
Supporters and Friends: Capital Partners Certified Development Company
Tickets are available for purchase now! Secure your spot and join us for an evening filled with inspiration, celebration, and connection.
Purchase your tickets HERE.
#ACEAnnualAwards #Entrepreneurship #Networking #ACEcdfi #GeorgiaBusinesses
