Transform Your Practice at the 'Mastering Your Wellness Practice' Conference in Orlando, FL

This is the inaugural event of 2024 and we are excited to bring together so many industry leaders, physicians, and advanced practice clinicians into one event focused on wellness and longevity”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Practitioners Network is excited to announce "Mastering Your Wellness Practice," a conference set to elevate the success of medical practices across the wellness industry. This dynamic event will take place in Orlando, FL, and is tailored specifically for doctors and advanced practice clinicians seeking to advance their expertise and practice.
The conference will feature a robust agenda, spotlighting industry leaders who will offer deep dives into the latest trends and innovations in wellness. Attendees will benefit from sessions on hormone therapy, biohacking, peptides, and GLP1s, along with essential strategies for enhancing marketing efforts and practice management.
Key Highlights of the Conference:
Hormone Therapy: Explore the latest advancements and clinical applications in hormone replacement therapies.
Biohacking: Discover innovative techniques and strategies for optimizing personal and patient health.
Peptides: Learn about emerging peptide therapies and their potential to transform patient outcomes.
GLP1s: Gain insights into the use of GLP1 receptor agonists in managing various health conditions.
Marketing Strategies: Enhance your practice's visibility and patient engagement with cutting-edge digital marketing techniques with Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz.
Practice Management: Acquire actionable strategies for improving practice efficiency and profitability.
The conference will also offer unparalleled networking opportunities with peers and industry experts, providing a platform for sharing best practices and forging valuable professional connections.
This is an exceptional opportunity for medical professionals to stay ahead in the evolving wellness landscape, uncover new revenue streams, and enhance their practice’s overall success. For more information and to register, please visit Advanced Practitioners Network: https://www.advancedpractitionersnetwork.com/. Use code WHIZ for $500 off registration.
CONFERENCE AGENDA:
Day 1: Setting your practice up for success:
Industry experts & thought-leaders covering critical topics, including:
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Registration Period
Start your day with registration and an opportunity to network with fellow practitioners. A light breakfast will be available to start your day.
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM Unlocking the Future of Healing and Recovery: Integrating Biohacking Technologies into Your Practice
Lance Corlis, The BioHack Lab
Join us for a dynamic session on how the latest biohacking technologies like red light therapy, pulsed electromagnetic fields (PEMF), lymphatic drainage, and hyperbaric chambers can revolutionize your clinic. Learn how these modalities accelerate healing, reduce inflammation, and enhance recovery times, while adding significant revenue with minimal overhead.
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Regulatory & Compliance Insights
Daniel Musca, Esq: Healthcare Attorney with LeXium Attorneys & Advisors
Michael McArthur, Founder and Agent with McArthur Insurance Agency
Join healthcare attorney, Daniel Musca, and medical malpractice agent and expert, Michael McArthur, as they navigate Regenerative and Alternative Med trends, how to legally incentivize practitioners, professional liability and risk mitigation, including the critical components of consent forms. Learn the critical pieces from the experts that insure and defend you!
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM Quality Vendor Sourcing & Upskilling Your Team
Dianne Morrell, Compounding Consultants with Nexus Health Solutions
Gain insights from industry experts Dianne and Grant Morrell on how to identify quality suppliers, understanding the “research” market and salt forms, addressing industry challenges with practical solutions and upskilling your team for high performance and improved conversions.
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Wealth Building, Financial Planning & Tax Strategy
The Fortune Law Firm
You earn the money. We’ll help you keep it. The Fortune Law Firm was created with the purpose of taking the wealth-building and tax-savings strategies of the 1% and making them available and affordable to the 99%.
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Lunch Break
Enjoy a lunch break and network with peers.
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Planning for Success
Luis Martinez, MD, MPH, President Xanogene Clinic
Presented by internationally renowned Dr. Luis Martinez, an anti-aging and regenerative medicine specialist and medical director of numerous successful clinics across Florida and Puerto Rico. Dr. Martinez will guide you through the challenges of establishing a wellness practice and share effective strategies for overcoming them.
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Beyond Patient Practice: Exploring Non-Clinical Options
Luis Martinez, MD, MPH, President Xanogene Clinic
Dr. Luis Martinez will continue by exploring non-clinical options that can complement and enhance your wellness practice, providing valuable insights into expanding your practice’s scope and impact.
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM Panel Discussion and Q&A
Engage in an open discussion with industry experts and thought-leaders, addressing your pressing questions and sharing valuable insights.
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM BONUS CONTENT: Harness the Power of Exosomes
Brought to you by ZEO Scientifix, Dr. Luis Martinez unveils groundbreaking research on regenerative medicine using Extracellular Vesicles (EVs), also known as Exosome Therapy. Participate in interactive discussions on the scientific foundations and practical applications in facial aesthetics, sexual wellness, anti-aging, hair regrowth, sports-related injuries, and more.
Day 2: Setting your patients up for success:
Integrating trends and best practices in Weight Management and Wellness. Featuring Dr. Luis Martinez, Nurse Practitioner Amy Wrenn, and compounding consultants Dianne and Grant Morrell. This expert panel will provide a comprehensive overview of the day’s topics, offering their combined expertise on the latest trends and innovations in Weight Management and Wellness.
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM Metabolic Health & Body Composition
Gain insights into the relationship between metabolism and body composition, and learn strategies to optimize both for your patients.
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM Nutrition & Intermittent Fasting
Understand the role of nutrition and intermittent fasting in weight management, and receive practical tips for implementation.
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Best Practices for GLP-1’s
Explore guidelines and best practices, including microdosing, for using GLP-1 receptor agonists in weight management. Discover strategies to overcome common challenges and improve outcomes.
11:30 PM - 12:30 PM Integrating Regenerative Medicine Modalities and BHRT into Your Practice
Learn how to seamlessly incorporate regenerative medicine and bioidentical hormone replacement therapy into your practice.
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Lunch Break
Enjoy lunch and network with colleagues.
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Marketing Excellence; A Step by Step Marketing Plan to Become The #1 Go-To Provider In Your Area
Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz
Lori Werner, founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, will share insights on mastering multi-channel marketing strategies, driving qualified leads and traffic to your website, boosting brand awareness, optimizing conversions, and leveraging AI in your marketing efforts.
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM Lipotropics & Other Medical Weight Management Options
Delve into various medical options for weight management, including the use of lipotropics.
3:30 PM - 4:15 PM Peptide Therapy in Weight Management
Discover the applications of peptide therapy in managing weight and enhancing patient outcomes.
4:15 PM - 5:00 PM Panel Discussion and Q&A
Conclude the day with an engaging panel discussion, where experts will address your questions and share their valuable insights.
About Advanced Practitioners Network
Advanced Practitioners Network is a premier organization dedicated to advancing the success of medical practitioners through innovative conferences, specialized training, and invaluable resources. Our mission is to empower clinicians with the latest knowledge and tools needed to excel in a rapidly changing healthcare environment.
