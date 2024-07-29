ESOMAR Congress 2024 Brings Top Brands and Critical Topics to the World Stage
Agenda announced for the international market research, data and insights community industry’s premier annual conference
The world of insights truly comes together at this year’s event which is why it is more than just an event, it is an experience!”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research and insights, has finalised the programme for its flagship annual event, ESOMAR Congress, being held in Athens, Greece, 8-11 September 2024. Sessions during the four-day programme feature international speakers from brands such as Microsoft, PepsiCo, Meta, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé, Mars Wrigley, Orange, BBC, Amazon, L’Oreal, and many others, plus presentations from the world’s leading market research companies.
— Rhiannon Bryant of ESOMAR
“The theme of this year’s Congress is ‘Mind, Myth, Machine’ and our programme definitely reflects this,” said Rhiannon Bryant of ESOMAR. “Over 200 speakers from more than 30 countries are convening in Athens to share evidence of the power of methodological innovation, research technologies and human inspiration for insight impact in business and society. They’ll share best practices for telling human stories, safeguarding brands as well as inspire discussion and thought leadership on big items such as Sustainability, Diversity, how AI is affecting the sector and how in turn human researchers are amplifying the value of insights in these areas. The world of insights truly comes together at this year’s event which is why it is more than just an event, it is an experience!”
Over the four-days, academy trainers and international speakers will address the industry’s hottest topics on stage, such as: research quality, practical use and ethical implications of artificial intelligence and synthetic data; new technologies and methodologies for uncovering consumer insights; and what all the newest insights innovations mean for branding and marketing professionals. Research into pressing global issues will also be discussed, including the cost-of-living crisis, human rights, international relations and immigration, just to name a few.
Keynote speakers include author, neuroscientist, and artificial intelligence expert Vivien Ming, who will share an incredible story of self-discovery and provide insights on how to robot-proof oneself. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) expert Jess Pettit will help attendees build understanding and drive ownership of these important initiatives.
Trust Economist Philipp Kristian will shed light on how technology is transforming trust and creating social and business innovation. AI philosopher and responsibility advocate Nell Watson will enlighten attendees on her work to protect human rights and infuse ethics, safety, and values that elevate the human spirit into technologies like AI.
ESOMAR Congress 2024 will also offer an array of networking opportunities in the cradle of Western civilisation, including a chance to enjoy the Athenian nightlife plus a dazzling Mediterranean moonlight soiree full of memorable conversations and wonderful cuisine (on a private peninsula!). In addition, the programme includes exclusive activities for specific attendee groups, a popular CEO dinner, a brands-only meeting and lunch, masterclasses and more.
Registration is still open. The last day to register at the standard rate is 16 August. The event will be held at the elegant Athenaeum InterContinental, located just moments away from the city centre. Visit www.esomar-congress.com for more information.
About ESOMAR
Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org
