Caribbean Tourism Stakeholders to Convene at SOTIC 2024 in the Cayman Islands
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) 2024 is set to take place from September 2-6, 2024, at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa. Under the theme “Caribbean Tourism – Fueling our Lifeblood”, SOTIC 2024 will bring together regional and global leaders, thought leaders, decision-makers, stakeholders and influencers to address critical issues shaping the Caribbean tourism sector.
SOTIC 2024 will kick off with the CTO’s business proceedings September 2-3, including sessions for the Board of Directors and the Ministerial Council. This year’s Regional Tourism Youth Congress will take place on September 5. The congress will engage “Junior Ministers of Tourism” (students ages 14-17) from CTO member countries and territories, who will compete to become youth ambassadors.
“We are particularly delighted to host this prestigious event in the Cayman Islands this September,” stated Kenneth Bryan, CTO Chairman and Minister of Tourism and Ports of the Cayman Islands. “It is an honor to bring together the best and brightest minds in our industry to address critical challenges, explore innovative solutions, and chart a course for the future of Caribbean tourism. We also look forward to showcasing our Caymankind culture and special brand of hospitality to delegates from the region and across the world,” he added.
SOTIC 2024 promises to deliver a rich and diverse program featuring presentations from leading technology, aviation, cruise, and sustainability executives. These industry leaders will share their insights on the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of Caribbean tourism.
A forward-looking presentation will explore the AI revolution in Caribbean travel, examining how artificial intelligence reshapes customer experiences, operational efficiencies, and destination management.
Attendees can expect to gain valuable perspectives on how emerging technologies are transforming the travel experience, the evolving landscape of air and cruise travel to the region, and cutting-edge approaches to sustainable tourism development.
“Tourism is the region’s primary economic driver, and SOTIC provides an essential platform for strategic discussions on fostering competitiveness and sustainable growth,” remarked Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s Secretary-General and CEO. “The Caribbean’s tourism sector has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability in recent years, and now is the time to build on that momentum,” she continued.
Early bird registration is available until August 9, 2024, via https://bit.ly/sotic2024delegateregistration. Special rates are available at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa, and delegates are encouraged to make reservations by August 16, 2024. To take advantage of these rates, click SOTIC 2024.
Heather Gibbs
SOTIC 2024 will kick off with the CTO’s business proceedings September 2-3, including sessions for the Board of Directors and the Ministerial Council. This year’s Regional Tourism Youth Congress will take place on September 5. The congress will engage “Junior Ministers of Tourism” (students ages 14-17) from CTO member countries and territories, who will compete to become youth ambassadors.
“We are particularly delighted to host this prestigious event in the Cayman Islands this September,” stated Kenneth Bryan, CTO Chairman and Minister of Tourism and Ports of the Cayman Islands. “It is an honor to bring together the best and brightest minds in our industry to address critical challenges, explore innovative solutions, and chart a course for the future of Caribbean tourism. We also look forward to showcasing our Caymankind culture and special brand of hospitality to delegates from the region and across the world,” he added.
SOTIC 2024 promises to deliver a rich and diverse program featuring presentations from leading technology, aviation, cruise, and sustainability executives. These industry leaders will share their insights on the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of Caribbean tourism.
A forward-looking presentation will explore the AI revolution in Caribbean travel, examining how artificial intelligence reshapes customer experiences, operational efficiencies, and destination management.
Attendees can expect to gain valuable perspectives on how emerging technologies are transforming the travel experience, the evolving landscape of air and cruise travel to the region, and cutting-edge approaches to sustainable tourism development.
“Tourism is the region’s primary economic driver, and SOTIC provides an essential platform for strategic discussions on fostering competitiveness and sustainable growth,” remarked Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s Secretary-General and CEO. “The Caribbean’s tourism sector has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability in recent years, and now is the time to build on that momentum,” she continued.
Early bird registration is available until August 9, 2024, via https://bit.ly/sotic2024delegateregistration. Special rates are available at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa, and delegates are encouraged to make reservations by August 16, 2024. To take advantage of these rates, click SOTIC 2024.
Heather Gibbs
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here