Janelle Hopkin of Spice Island Beach Resort Honored with Prestigious CMEx Leadership Award

Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort, receives 2025 CMEx Leadership Award in Miami on Sunday. Pictured are CMEx President Bevan Springer and media professional Vanessa James. Janelle Hopkin with Lady Betty Hopkin and son Royston

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a region defined by hospitality trailblazers, Janelle Hopkin stands at the forefront, reshaping Caribbean luxury, advocating for a stronger tourism sector, and championing Grenada on the global stage. This week in Miami, her leadership was formally recognized as she received the distinguished Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Award, honoring her contributions to the industry and the legacy she continues to build.For Hopkin, President and Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort, the accolade carried deep personal significance. She dedicated the award to her late father, Sir Royston Hopkin KCMG, whose pioneering vision laid the foundation for the resort’s international acclaim. As a third-generation hotelier, she continues to elevate that legacy, driving innovation, strengthening the resort’s sustainable practices, and upholding an unwavering belief in the potential of Grenadian and Caribbean talent.“I was deeply humbled to receive the Leadership Award by CMEx,” said Janelle Hopkin. “As a third-generation hotelier, I dedicated this award to my father, Sir Royston Hopkin, whose lifelong devotion to Grenada and the Caribbean continues to inspire the work I do today. My belief in Grenada and this region, my pride in our people, and my commitment to elevating the Caribbean shape the way I lead every single day … because our people are, and will always be, our greatest superpower.”The CMEx Leadership Awards ceremony, which took place at Loews Coral Gables Hotel on Sunday, held additional meaning with her mother, Lady Betty Hopkin, and son, Royston, in attendance – three generations united in celebration of a shared legacy.Hopkin accepted the award alongside other Caribbean greats, including Sir Baltron B. Bethel, recipient of the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award. Her recognition underscores her continued influence on the region’s tourism landscape, from strengthening community impact to ensuring the resort remains a benchmark for luxury, sustainability and service excellence.“Janelle exemplifies the kind of purposeful, people-centered leadership that continues to raise the bar for Caribbean tourism,” said Bevan Springer, President of CMEx. “In honoring her, we are also saluting the timeless legacy of Sir Royston and celebrating the next generation of Grenadian excellence that is carrying our region forward.”

