Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Pays a Courtesy Call on President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu

On July 25, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong paid a courtesy call on President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

Chen Xiaodong said, since the establishment of diplomatic relations 53 years ago, China and Nigeria have been developing bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, firmly supporting each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, consolidating political mutual trust and achieving fruitful results in practical cooperation, making bilateral cooperation a pacesetter for China-Africa cooperation. This fall, the new summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is welcome to attend the summit and visit China. Chen Xiaodong expressed the belief that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Nigeria relations will achieve new major development and the summit will be a complete success. Chen Xiaodong also briefed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the recent Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu said, Nigeria and China enjoy a time-honored friendship and fruitful cooperation in various fields. Nigeria firmly adheres to the one-China policy, thanks China for always concerning itself with and supporting Africa's development, and is ready to continuously strengthen cooperation with China in mineral development, infrastructure development, vocational training and other fields to help Nigeria's economic construction. Tinubu said that he looks forward to paying a state visit to China and attending the FOCAC summit, and working with China to push for greater development of Nigeria-China and Africa-China relations at a new starting point. Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke highly of the great development achievements made by the Chinese people under the leadership of the CPC.

On the same day, Chen Xiaodong also met with Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and the two sides had an exchange of views on China-Nigeria relations and issues of mutual interest and concern.