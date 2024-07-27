Poe on flood control budget

The worsening flooding in Metro Manila appears not to complement the increasing budget we are allocating for flood control projects every year.

With every downpour, our taxpayers are left shortchanged and wading through damaging and disease-carrying floods.

Inanod na rin ba ng baha ang bilyon-bilyong pondo para sa flood mitigation?

Sa darating na budget deliberation, dadaan sa butas ng karayom ang flood control budget ng DPWH, MMDA at iba pang ahensya.

We will also urge concerned agencies and local government units to ensure building and other infrastructure projects do not block waterways.