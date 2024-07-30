Jumpstart Your AI Program in Learning & Development: Join Our Expert-Led Webinar
ESource Convenes a panel of experts to discuss how AI is being used in Learning & Development organizations of companies.
AI isn't eliminating jobs. It's just like every other technological advance since the beginning of time: people who embrace and learn AI will replace those who don't.”SPARTA, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESource Corp is excited to announce an upcoming webinar titled "How AI is Used in Learning & Development," designed to provide invaluable insights and practical strategies for successfully launching and managing AI initiatives within the Learning & Development (L&D) sector. This 60-minute session will be held on August 15, 2024, at 9:00 AM PT | 11:00 AM CT | Noon ET.
According to Joe DiDonato, a member of ESource Corporation's Customer Advisory Board and host and moderator of this event, "I'm hoping that this webinar will help to demystify AI and help L&D professionals focus on the gains that can be made by utilizing AI to enhance their programs." He added, "AI isn't eliminating jobs. It's just like every other technological advance since the beginning of time: people who embrace and learn AI will replace those who don't." He went on to discuss how AI has been a big part of making our lives better for years, from navigation systems that help reroute us around traffic jams to healthcare symptom analyzers used by healthcare networks to help diagnose our likely health problems before recommending or seeing a doctor.
As organizations increasingly incorporate AI into their L&D programs, many professionals face challenges in navigating the challenges of implementing AI technology. This webinar aims to address these challenges by drawing on the expertise of seasoned L&D professionals who will share their experiences, successes, and lessons learned from setbacks.
Topics to be Discussed:
• Using ChatGPT for Courseware Development
• Using Natural Language Processing for Enhanced Learner Support
• Using Data in Learning & Development
• Leveraging Predictive Analytics for Skill Gap Analysis
• Implementing Machine Learning for Personalizing Learning Paths
• Change Management Strategies for Implementing AI in L&D
• Voice-Activated Learning: The Future of Training Delivery?
• Building a Knowledge Base with AI
• Ethical Considerations and Data Privacy When Using AI in L&D
Host & Moderator:
Joe DiDonato - ESource Customer Advisory Board (LinkedIn)
Panelists:
Kristi Conlon - Sr. Advisor & Fractional Learning Leader
Christine Troianello - ESource Customer Advisory Board
Ron Ateshian - Sr. Advisor & Fractional Learning Leader
Dennis Bonilla - Sr. Advisor & Fractional Learning Leader
About the Webinar:
This webinar is tailored for L&D professionals who are embarking on their AI journeys. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of the practical applications of AI in L&D, from developing courseware AI to leveraging predictive analytics for skill gap analysis. The panelists will also discuss ethical considerations and data privacy, ensuring that participants are well-equipped to handle the nuances of AI implementation.
Registration Information:
To register for the webinar, please visit the registration page. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.
About ESource Corp:
ESource Corp is a leading provider of innovative Learning and development solutions, including training, consulting, staffing, and expert Fractional Learning Leaders. Focusing on leveraging advanced technologies like AI, ESource Corp is helping organizations enhance their training programs, improve learner engagement, and achieve measurable results. For more information, visit our website at www.esourcecorp.com.
