MEDIA RELEASE: DHHL district offices to close for staff training

DHHL DISTRICT OFFICES TO CLOSE FOR STAFF TRAINING

Offices will be closed Wednesday, July 31 through Thursday, August 1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 26, 2024

HONOLULU – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) district offices will be closed Wednesday, July 31 through Thursday, August 1 for staff training.

District offices will resume standard business hours on Friday, August 2.

Staff will undergo training in a new communications system designed to enhance the department’s ability to effectively and efficiently serve our beneficiaries, community partners and other stakeholders.

For inquires or additional information contact [email protected].

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921 with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of more than 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

