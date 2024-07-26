U.S. Navy to Christen Guided-Missile Destroyer Future USS Patrick Gallagher

The Navy will christen the future USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), during an 11:00 EST ceremony Saturday, July 27, in Bath, Maine.

The Honorable Sean Fleming, Ireland’s Minister of State for the Department of Foreign Affairs (International Development and Diaspora), will deliver the principal address. Remarks will also be provided by the Honorable Susan Collins, U.S. Senator, Maine; Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps; the Honorable Sean Coffey, General Counsel of the Navy; Vice Adm. Darse E. “Del” Crandall, Jr., Judge Advocate General of the Navy; and Charles F. Krugh, President of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works. In a time-honored Navy tradition, the ship’s sponsors and sisters of the ship’s namesake, Teresa Gallagher Keegan, Rosemarie Gallagher, and Pauline Gallagher, will christen the ship by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow.

The ship’s namesake, Marine Corps Cpl. Patrick Gallagher, immigrated to the United States from Ireland and joined the United States Marine Corps. He received the Navy Cross for heroism during the Vietnam War when he managed to jump on and throw an enemy grenade into a river to save his fellow Marines. He was killed in action just one year later.

“It is my deepest honor to announce that the Fleet’s newest Arleigh Burke-class destroyer will be named after Cpl. Patrick Gallagher. His keen instinct, bravery, and selflessness in the face of danger are testaments to his character and the true character of so many who choose to serve our Nation,” said Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro. “As part of the world’s most versatile Navy, I’m certain the crew of USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127) will uphold their namesake’s legacy as they defend America’s national interests and promote peace around the world.”

This is the first Navy ship to honor Cpl. Gallagher.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are the backbone of the U.S. Navy's surface fleet, providing protection to America around the globe. These highly capable, multi-mission ships conduct various operations, from peacetime presence to national security, providing a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface, and subsurface domains. These elements of seapower enable the Navy to defend American prosperity and prevent future conflict abroad.

Media may direct queries to the Navy Office of Information at (703) 697-5342. More information on guided-missile destroyer programs can be found at: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2169871/destroyers-ddg/.