Traffic signal at Ka‘ahumanu Avenue and Maui Lani Parkway will be out July 29

WAILUKU, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that crews will be performing electrical maintenance work on the traffic signal at the Ka‘ahumanu Avenue (Route 32) and Maui Lani Parkway intersection fronting Baldwin High School on Monday, July 29.

Work will be performed from 8 a.m. to noon. The traffic signal will be in flash mode. There will be signs and trained flaggers to direct motorists in the work area.

