

NEWS RELEASE

July 26, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Shawn Howell to the Fourth District Court

SALT LAKE CITY (July 26, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Shawn Howell to the Fourth District Court, filling a vacancy created by Judge Robert Lund’s departure. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Shawns dedication and knowledge will serve Utahns in the Fourth District Court well,” Gov. Cox said. “I am thankful she is willing to take on this role.”

Howell is currently a senior trial attorney at the Utah County Public Defenders Association. Previously, she worked as a Utah County Public Defender Associate. Prior to working as a public defender, Howell served as a law clerk to the Honorable Donald J. Eyre of the Fourth District Court and Commissioner Thomas Patton where she specialized in domestic and civil matters. Howell is a graduate of the Fred House Corrections Academy having earned the designation of Special Functions Officer that enabled her to serve as a bailiff in the Fourth District.

She has also been a coach in advocacy and courtroom procedures at the J. Reuben Clark Law School, Brigham Young University and has served the Utah State Bar in the role of New Lawyer Mentor.

Howell received her juris doctorate from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at the University of Utah and has a bachelor of arts in marketing communications from Brigham Young University.

“I am here for the work and deeply appreciative of this appointment. Having spent my career in the Fourth District I am honored to continue to serve my community in the capacity of District Court Judge,” Howell said. “I believe confidence in our judiciary is established by the fair and equitable application of the law to the matters before the courts. If confirmed I will administer the law as written and intended by our Legislature and the Constitution.”

