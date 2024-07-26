AG Platkin Appoints Deputy Director of Division of Criminal Justice as Acting Mercer County Prosecutor

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that he has appointed Assistant Attorney General Theresa L. Hilton, a Deputy Director for the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ), to serve temporarily as Acting Mercer County Prosecutor.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri is retiring on August 1, 2024 following a 27-year career at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, including more than nine years as Mercer County Prosecutor. Hilton will serve as Acting Prosecutor during the interim period until a permanent prosecutor is nominated by Governor Phil Murphy.

“Angelo Onofri has been a tremendous County Prosecutor and an invaluable partner in cooperative efforts to reduce gun violence, combat human trafficking, and address the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Platkin. “He is an esteemed public servant and a friend, and I congratulate him on his retirement and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“Until a new Mercer County Prosecutor is selected and installed, the Prosecutor’s Office and the people of Mercer County will be well-served by Theresa Hilton, a steadfast advocate for justice who has made immense contributions toward some of my Office’s highest priorities,” said Attorney General Platkin. “DCJ benefits from Theresa’s dedication and drive, and we are happy to share that leadership with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office in this transition period.”

Hilton, a veteran litigator with extensive experience prosecuting domestic violence and sex assault crimes, was brought on at DCJ by Attorney General Platkin in September 2022 to oversee sexual and domestic violence prevention policy and criminal enforcement work. She was the inaugural leader of the Human Trafficking Unit, which the Attorney General created in January 2023. She is now a Deputy Director with oversight over all major threats on top of her violence prevention policy portfolio.

Prior to joining DCJ, Hilton was an assistant prosecutor for seven years with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. She led its domestic violence unit, where she revamped policies to remove artificial barriers to justice, including those that unfairly placed the weight of prosecutions on the shoulders of victims.

“I’m honored that the Attorney General has chosen me to temporarily lead the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and grateful for his support,” said Hilton. “I look forward to working with the office’s investigators and prosecutors, as well as local police chiefs and officers, to protect the community and pursue justice across our Capital County.”

Hilton previously served as an Assistant Staff Judge Advocate in the United States Air Force from 2009 to 2015. She graduated from Hamilton College and received her law degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco (formerly UC Hastings).

