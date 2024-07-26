Submit Release
CBP finds narcotics hidden in toolbox, canopy bag

TECATE, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Tecate Port of Entry conducting K-9 operations discovered 133.11 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within a toolbox and canopy bag in a truck.

CBP officers seized methamphetamine they found hidden in the canopy bag of a truck.

On July 17 at approximately 5:58 p.m., CBP officers conducting pre-primary roving operations encountered a 33-year-old man driving a 2020 truck applying for admission into the United States from Mexico. A CBP K-9 unit conducted a cursory inspection of the truck, and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. CBP officers referred the traveler and truck for further inspection.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive inspection technology to screen the truck, revealing anomalies. CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 35 packages from the toolbox and canopy bag from the truck. The packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine weighing 133.11 pounds.

"We commend the exceptional diligence and expertise of our CBP Canine Teams for their pivotal role in detecting and aiding in the seizure of 133 pounds of methamphetamine,” stated Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa. “This significant interception underscores the vital importance of our ongoing efforts under Operation Apollo X to disrupt criminal supply networks and keep narcotics out of our nation’s communities.”

CBP officers at the Tecate Port of Entry conducting K-9 operations seized 133.11 pounds of methamphetamine.

The subject was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers.

This seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on Oct. 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

