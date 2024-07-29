Feeding Pets of the Homeless Provides Essential Emergency Veterinary Care for Over 2,500 Pets in the Past Year
Without Government Funding, Nonprofit Relies on Public Support to Continue Critical Services for Homeless Pets
By providing emergency veterinary care, we not only help these pets but also support their owners in maintaining a sense of normalcy and dignity during challenging times.”CARSON CITY, NEVADA, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the needs of pets belonging to people experiencing homelessness, has announced significant achievements in its Emergency Veterinary Care program over the past 12 months. The organization has provided critical care to over 2,500 pets across the United States, allocating over $100,000 in funds each month to ensure these animals receive the urgent medical attention they require. In some months, expenditures have reached as high as $150,000, highlighting the ongoing demand and necessity for such services.
The Emergency Veterinary Care program, a cornerstone of the organization’s mission, offers immediate assistance to pets suffering from illness or injury. This initiative supports the welfare of pets who might otherwise go without the care needed to ensure their health and well-being. Among the pets treated, 87% were dogs, while 13% were cats, reflecting the diverse needs within the homeless community.
Feeding Pets of the Homeless continually collaborates with veterinary clinics nationwide to deliver this essential care. The organization facilitates a streamlined process for evaluating and responding to the most urgent cases, ensuring timely treatment for pets in need.
One notable case involves Papa, a 6-month-old mutt in San Jose, CA suffering from Parvovirus. Thanks to the Emergency Veterinary Care program, Papa received hospitalization and treatment, which was crucial for recovery and continued quality of life alongside their owner.
Genevieve Frederick, the founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, emphasized the importance of these efforts: "Pets play a vital role in the lives of their owners, offering companionship and emotional support. For those experiencing homelessness, this bond can be even more significant. By providing emergency veterinary care, we not only help these pets but also support their owners in maintaining a sense of normalcy and dignity during challenging times."
Feeding Pets of the Homeless does not receive any government funding, relying solely on donations from the public and private grants to sustain its programs. This reliance on community support underscores the importance of donations, which are crucial to the organization's ability to bridge the gap between necessary care and access to veterinary services for this vulnerable population.
Feeding Pets of the Homeless remains committed to its mission and seeks to expand its reach and impact in the coming years. The ongoing support from donors, volunteers, and veterinary partners is instrumental in ensuring that pets of the homeless community receive the care they deserve.
In line with its ongoing efforts to support the homeless community and their pets, Feeding Pets of the Homeless is preparing for Give a Dog a Bone Week, an annual campaign that runs from August 4 to August 10. This initiative aims to raise awareness and gather resources to assist homeless pet owners in feeding and caring for their animal companions. This year, the focus is on promoting the Emergency Veterinary Care program and encouraging public participation in supporting this vital service.
For more information about Give a Dog a Bone week and the Emergency Veterinary Care program, please visit www.petsofthehomeless.org/giveadogaboneweek2024 or contact info@petsofthehomeless.org.
About Feeding Pets of the Homeless: Since its founding in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless has saved thousands of pets by providing more than 2 million pounds of food and over $5.5 million in veterinary assistance. Donations to Feeding Pets have helped more than 30,000 pets nationwide, including thousands of military veteran pet owners experiencing homelessness. Feeding Pets has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, their highest rating.
