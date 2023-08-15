evolvedMD Earns Elite Place Two Years Running on Inc. 5000 'Fastest Growing Private Companies in America'
evolvedMD, a leader in behavioral health integration, again joins the Inc. 5000 list of the “Fastest Growing Private Companies in America” for 2023.
The growth we have experienced is a testament to our innovative model, level of care, and the support of investors and partnerships with additional primary care providers and health systems.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Signaling its growing patient base and increased need for life-changing behavioral health services, evolvedMD, a leader in behavioral health integration in modern primary care, again joins the Inc. 5000 list of the “Fastest Growing Private Companies in America” for 2023.
— Steve Biljan, Co-CEO of evolvedMD
For the second consecutive year, evolvedMD is among an elite cadre of companies recognized for rapid growth. For 2023, the company comes in at No. 2,168, ranked by percentage revenue growth over four years through 2022.
“Making the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years speaks to our exponential growth, caliber of our leadership and behavioral health delivery and support teams, and the ongoing need for easy access to mental health care across all segments of our society – from developing adolescents and isolated seniors to Medicare beneficiaries and private market patients,” says Co-Founder and Co-CEO Erik Osland. “On behalf of everyone at evolvedMD, I'm pleased that we have harnessed that growth, onboarded more clinicians, and continue to deliver critical mental health care to thousands of additional patients during the past year.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, economic uncertainty, and the ongoing impact of the years-long pandemic.
Being an Inc. 5000 honoree continues a busy year for evolvedMD, as the company recently raised $14 million in Prime A investment to fuel its ongoing growth in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. evolvedMD plans to hire up to 50 new behavioral health professionals in the coming months to support expanded operations and new locations at some of the largest health systems in the West, including HonorHealth, Optum, Granger Medical, Ogden Clinic, among others. More than one million patients now have access to life-changing, perhaps even life-saving, behavioral healthcare through their primary care provider and support from evolvedMD.
Anchored by its mission of reimagining behavioral health for all, evolvedMD is disrupting the status quo by integrating behavioral health services in modern primary care. The company's enhanced Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) delivers a comprehensive solution for primary care physicians (PCPs) that provides mental health expertise, psychiatric consultation, ongoing clinical support and case management, insurance support and navigation, business operations support, and process communications.
“By leaning on the diverse expertise of our team, we identified early on that we can provide life-altering collaborative care that improves patient outcomes and changes people's lives,” fellow Co-Founder and Co-CEO Steve Biljan says. “The growth we have experienced is a testament to our innovative model, level of care, and the support of investors and partnerships with additional primary care providers and health systems. We will continue to hire and expect continued growth going forward.”
About Inc. and the annual awards
Founded in 1979 and acquired by Mansueto Ventures in 2005, Inc. is the only major media brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies. The company, whose products reach more than 20 million each month, hosts an annual Conference and Awards Ceremony for Inc. 5000 honorees, celebrating their achievements, presenting workshops and offering networking functions. evolvedMD will receive its recognition Oct. 31-Nov. 2 in San Antonio. For more information, visit conference.inc.com/.
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at inc.com/inc5000.
