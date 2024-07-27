Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Black Business Quarterly (BBQ) Awards Ceremony

Keynote address by Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, on the occasion of the Black Business Quarterly (BBQ) Awards Ceremony, Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, 26 July 2024

Good Evening,

I am honoured to be a part of this renowned gathering of black business excellence. I was reminding my team in the office that I think it will be for the fourth time I am speaking at this event unless I am mistaken.

I am here because your are celebrating South Africa's transformational business leaders, who have fought for structural transformation in the corporate sector over the past two decades.

We commend your contribution to the growth of our economy, especially by supporting microbusinesses primarily owned by Africans in the townships, in informal settlements and rural areas.

Furthermore, we appreciate your efforts, through the BBQ Magazine, which keeps the transformation discourse on the national agenda by acknowledging leaders who are contributing to this critical goal of economic transformation.

Recognising people who have gone above and beyond in business is vital because it empowers them to become enthusiastic about a subject that is valuable to them and it gives others following in the same footsteps confidence that they, too, can succeed.

Black entrepreneurs' success is the ultimate path to economic freedom, which we truly need after achieving political freedom.

Speaking of freedom and democracy, the University of Johannesburg, in partnership with the government and other leading think tanks, organised the 30 years of democracy conference, where I had the privilege to give an address this morning.

In my remarks, I made the point that the thirty-year mark of democracy is a crucial turning point for reflection on both how far we have come and, most importantly, where we are going in the immediate future and in the next 30 years as a nation, especially towards the hundred years of the Freedom Charter in 2055.

In my considered view I believe that we can all play a role in creating the country of our dreams. Not only the government, but all sectors of society, including politicians, public sector, policy specialists, and the academia, must collaborate to create a path for our country that promotes economic growth, overall prosperity, and nation-building.

Once again, as in 1994, we have the opportunity to build a united and prosperous South Africa under the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Most of us will recall that the process of adopting the 1993 interim Constitution and the CODESA process involved engaging sectors of society that contributed to the multi-party process, which led to the adoption of the 1996 Constitution.

We have consistently recognised that the nation-building process is extensive. Our vision, as encapsulated in the Freedom Charter, is to establish a society that is founded on the most superior aspects of human civilisation, including political and human freedoms, socio-economic rights, value systems, and identity.

This human civilisation should be demonstrated by the ongoing improvement of methods to harness our natural environment, convert it into a shared human benefit, and ensure its renewal for future generations.

It should also be reflected in the management of human interactions, with a focus on political equality and social inclusivity. The way we care for and protect the most vulnerable members of society should serve as a singular criterion for evaluating the progress of our civilising mission.

The Government of National Unity is therefore guided by the aspirations that underscore the Freedom Charters’ call that ‘The people shall govern’!

Although it may be challenging for everyone concerned, the emergence of the 2024 GNU represents, to some extent, a realisation of the ANC's long-standing goals of non-racialism, non-sexism, and equality.

In the words of former ANC President Oliver Reginald Tambo, who was among those who led the process of modelling what we can call the South Africa of our dreams. He stated, "We have a vision of South Africa in which black and white shall live and work together as equals in conditions of peace and prosperity.”.

Indeed, the 2024 election outcomes present us with an opportunity to return to the task of building a South Africa that will not be defined by race, class, or gender.

However, we must not ignore the structural and systemic inequality that persists across all sectors of our economy, particularly in business and industry, if we are to build a truly united South Africa. Our dedication to non-racialism and working together does not mean we are unaware that the apartheid legacy still systemically disenfranchises individuals based on race, gender, and class 30 years later. However, we must be positive about our nation's future.

Compatriots,

In recognition of the 7th Administration's promising beginning and the dedication of multiple political parties within the GNU, we have reached a consensus to formulate a common programme aimed at fostering an improved, inclusive, and more just South Africa.

To achieve these objectives, we have placed the National Development Plan 2030 as the central pillar to guide the development approach, which will inform the outcomes to be achieved in this administration.

Therefore, in the next five years, our strategic priorities are as follows:

• To create inclusive economic growth and job creation

• To maintain and optimise the social wage

• To build a capable ethical and developmental state

Our objective is to promote the allocation of funds towards long-term assets, the development of industries, the generation of employment opportunities, and the improvement of the quality of life for our population.

We remain committed to investing in people through education, skill development, and high-quality health care. We aspire to improve our communities' spatial perspectives by constructing inclusive cities and delivering services. We urge all segments of society to work with us to ensure that our democracy is stable, efficient, and effective, bringing all people together.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As an activist, and in my capacity as the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, I am deeply devoted to advancing the cause of empowering the people and ensuring that the fruits of our advancement are accessible to all. The government remains resolute in its pledge to cultivate an environment conducive to the flourishing of black, youth, and women-led businesses.

As government, we are leveraging the black-owned business sector to rebuild after the global economic downturn and COVID 19 pandemic. We are willing to have important conversations about how the informal economy can contribute to building our economy.

The increase in the number of unemployed South Africans, particularly among the youth, necessitates more immediate steps to assist us in fundamentally altering our economic growth trajectory. We must therefore have an open and inclusive conversation about rebuilding, which will result in increased economic activity.

We must acknowledge that there is a more pressing need to support aggressive means and forms of economic integration for black-owned firms, particularly in the historically untransformed sectors of the economy. We must pay close attention to how governments at all levels can create supportive policies and regulatory environments that support the informal economy.

Amid our current discourse on the country’s economic trajectory, there is room for growth, development, and hope. The government's efforts to restructure the economy through the B-BBEE policy, legislative framework, and other interventions have made progress, but further efforts are still required. Despite the obstacles encountered since the passage of the B-BBEE Act two decades ago, our government remains unwavering in its mission to enhance and broaden economic empowerment and inclusion across all sectors. This will continue to be the case even under the Government of National Unity.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

If we do not collaborate, the government alone cannot create stability or fulfil the National Development Plan and Vision 2030 goal of eradicating poverty. We must collaborate to broaden the scope of black-owned businesses beyond the convenience store chain, such as Spaza shops. Our economy has much to offer, and the informal sector, which is dominated by black-owned businesses, should take advantage of this reality.

Importantly, we encourage you, to come up with new ideas for establishing sustainable enterprises that will leave a legacy for future generations. Collectively, we should endeavour to establish businesses that will continue to thrive in the decades to come.

We are grateful for the opportunity to recognise people who are contributing to our country's economic transformation. We congratulate all the nominees on their remarkable achievements.

Those who will be recognised as achievers should be inspired to help those less fortunate. Use your newly acquired recognition to further the economic transformation goal.

I thank you.