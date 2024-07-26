ICYMI: Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting July 24

Watch the full recap of the July 24 Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting in Pocatello. Topics covered include: the 2024-2030 Elk Management Plan, 2025-2027 Fisheries Seasons, and proposed legislation to allow limited spearfishing of some game fish.
