Governor Newsom’s executive order leads to FAIR Plan reforms

Modernizing the FAIR Plan

The FAIR Plan has agreed in a binding legal stipulation to issue a new Plan of Operation within 30 days that will implement Commissioner Lara’s plan to offer homeowners, consumers, and business owners:

Expanded Coverage: Establishing a new “high-value” commercial coverage option with limits up to $20 million per building, along with past increases for residential policies.

This is part of the Commissioner’s Sustainable Insurance Strategy, a package of reforms to strengthen California’s marketplace and maintain strong consumer protections.

The California FAIR Plan Association was established in statute in 1968 to meet the needs of California homeowners unable to find insurance in the traditional marketplace. The FAIR Plan is not a state agency, nor is it a public entity. There is no public or taxpayer funding. The FAIR Plan is a syndicated fire insurance pool comprised of all insurers licensed to conduct property/casualty business in California.



How we got here

In September of last year, Governor Newsom signed an executive order urging Insurance Commissioner Lara to take swift action to address issues with the insurance market and expand coverage options for consumers, while maintaining strong consumer protections and keeping plans affordable.

In May, the Newsom Administration released a proposal to increase the transparency and speed of rate change application approval timelines, while remaining consistent with Proposition 103’s consumer protections from excessive, inadequate, and unfairly discriminatory insurance rates.

Insurance rates nationwide have been on the rise due to the impacts of the climate crisis. California rates have been below the national average and significantly less than some other states, with the average yearly cost for $300,000 homes at: