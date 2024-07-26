SoniClear Transcriber 10: Transcription for Government Meeting Minutes

PASADENA, CA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoniClear Launches Transcriber 10, Software that Transforms the Creation of Meeting Minutes

SoniClear, a pioneer in digital recording and transcription technology, announced the launch of Transcriber 10, an innovative software solution set to redefine the process of creating meeting minutes for government organizations.

This easy-to-use Windows-based application uses the power of artificial intelligence to produce highly accurate, comprehensive meeting minutes and transcripts from audio and video recordings with remarkable speed and efficiency.

Designed specifically to address the unique needs of government meetings, Transcriber 10 goes beyond simple transcription. The software generates meeting minutes that capture the essence of governmental proceedings, including motions, votes, action items, and summaries of discussions. This makes it possible to quickly and accurately document meeting minutes for internal review and publication.

"Transcriber 10 represents a giant leap in meeting documentation technology," said Alan Bartholomew, CEO at SoniClear. "We've listened closely to the challenges faced by government clerks and professionals, and have developed a solution that saves time while preserving the required accuracy of meeting minutes."

KEY FEATURES OF TRANSCRIBER 10

• Click to Transcribe: The software's intuitive interface allows users to generate meeting minutes with just a few clicks, dramatically reducing the time and effort required.

• Versatile Compatibility: Transcriber 10 works seamlessly with a wide range of recording sources, including popular video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Teams, and Webex. It also supports various audio and video file formats such as MP3, WAV, MP4, M4A, and WMV.

• AI-Powered Accuracy: Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Transcriber 10 delivers remarkably accurate minutes and verbatim transcriptions, minimizing the need for extensive manual editing.

• Templates: Users can select the type of minutes they want to produce using built-in templates. SoniClear also offers custom templates to fit the requirements of various types of organizations.

• Agenda Integration: Transcriber 10 offers the option to incorporate the meeting agenda packet, aligning the meeting minutes with the published agenda which results in a more detailed document.

• Export to Word: Transcript files can be easily exported to Microsoft Word, to complete the publishing of the official minutes.

• Flexible Licensing: Transcriber 10 Pro can be installed on multiple computers within an organization at no extra charge. Ensure that all departments can meet deadlines and requirements with ease.



TRANSCRIBER 10 PRICING

Transcriber 10 Pro: An annual subscription service compatible with any recording system, ideal for organizations looking to upgrade their existing transcription processes. The price is $360 per year and includes 40 hours of transcription time.

Integrated Transcriber 10: Fully integrated with SoniClear Gov Recorder 10, this version offers a complete solution for both recording meetings and producing accurate minutes. Contact SoniClear for pricing details.

The launch of Transcriber 10 comes at a time when government organizations are increasingly seeking efficient, cost-effective solutions to manage the growing volume of meetings and associated documentation. By adding automation to the process of creating meeting minutes, Transcriber 10 allows government professionals to significantly increase their productivity.

"It's not just about saving time and resources; it's about maintaining the quality and accessibility of public records, which is crucial for good governance," said Lynn Rawden, Director of Marketing.

ABOUT SONICLEAR

For 20 years, SoniClear has been a leader in digital recording and transcription for governments and courts. SoniClear suite of products uses advanced technology to record and transcribe important meetings, hearings, depositions, interviews, and court cases. Offering both software and hardware systems, SoniClear is well-known for its customer service and ability to provide custom solutions.