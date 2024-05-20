Automatic Meeting Minutes

SoniClear, a leader in digital recording and transcription solutions for governments, announced Gov Recorder 10 to automate meeting minutes.

Our customers have been asking for automated meeting minute generation for years, and we're thrilled to deliver this capability with Gov Recorder 10.” — Alan Bartholomew

PASADENA, CA, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoniClear Unveils Gov Recorder 10 with Automated Summary Meeting Minutes

SoniClear, a leading provider of digital recording and transcription solutions for government organizations, announced the launch of Gov Recorder 10. This powerful new software harnesses advanced AI capabilities to automate the time-consuming task of generating meeting minutes.

Gov Recorder 10's groundbreaking AI-driven transcription can now create remarkably accurate summary and action meeting minutes automatically for government meetings. By combining a meeting recording with its corresponding agenda packet, SoniClear can provide all the details needed for government meeting minutes.

"Our customers have been asking for automated meeting minute generation for years, and we're thrilled to deliver this capability with Gov Recorder 10," said Alan Bartholomew, President of SoniClear. "We have found that the AI-generated minutes require only minor review before publication, drastically reducing staff workload."

"Now one hour of recorded meeting time can be transcribed in approximately 2-3 minutes," continued Alan. "This frees up government clerks and board secretaries who spend a lot of time creating meeting minutes."

In addition to automated minutes, Gov Recorder 10 produces remarkably accurate meeting transcripts. Unlike previous transcription technology, the new version of SoniClear removes filler words like "ums" and "ahs." This makes it easier for anyone to read through a transcript and follow along, making it suitable for multiple uses:

• Verbatim meeting minutes when required

• ADA accommodation for the hearing-impaired

• Searchable records for reviewing meeting details

Gov Recorder 10 is available now. For more information, visit www.soniclear.com.

About SoniClear

For 20 years, SoniClear has been a leader in digital recording and transcription for governments and courts. SoniClear suite of products uses advanced technology to record and transcribe important meetings, hearings, depositions, interviews, and court cases. Offering both software and hardware systems, SoniClear is well-known for its customer service and ability to provide custom solutions.