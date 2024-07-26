Woman Indicted in Escape of Inmate Naseem I. Roulack

Agency News

Agency News July 26, 2024

A woman is facing a felony charge related to the 2023 escape of a Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) inmate.

Sasha Castillo of Washington, D.C., was indicted on the charge of § 18.2-473, Persons aiding escape of prisoner by a City of Richmond grand jury on Monday, July 1. The charges are related to the escape of VADOC inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack.

Roulack escaped VADOC custody at a Henrico County hospital in August 2023 and was captured and returned to custody in October 2023.

A trial date for Castillo has not been set.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections continues to pursue the prosecution of all involved in this escape,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Inmates who escape or attempt to escape state custody and those who aid and abet them must always face justice for their actions.”

As Castillo’s prosecution is pending in Richmond City Circuit Court, the VADOC has no further comment at this time.