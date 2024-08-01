Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges an Oil Refinery Worker with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer Anywhere in Louisiana to Call the Gori Law Firm to Discuss Compensation-They Have our Endorsement and Recommendation

"If your loved one is a former oil refinery worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. ” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a current or former oil refinery worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana to focus in on financial compensation and call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 for answers from experts. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, and they are one of the nation's top law firms for mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation. The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed, and they recommend the Gori Law Firm for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana.

The group says, "We know how vital the refinery and chemical industries are for Louisiana. We also know for someone working at an oil refinery or chemical plant asbestos exposure was routine-especially before the early 1980s. In some instances, people like this had extreme exposure to asbestos. Mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer can take three, four, or five decades to develop. The average age for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer is around 70 years old. In many instances people like this might have forgotten about their asbestos exposure or how severe it was.

"If your loved one is a former oil refinery or chemical plant worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. We are certain you will be glad you did." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html