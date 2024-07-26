SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that the state received final federal approval to pursue $675 million in federal grant funding to expand broadband access in New Mexico.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s $675 million investment in New Mexico will help transform our digital infrastructure,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This funding empowers New Mexico to bridge the digital divide and create equal opportunities across the state, especially for our rural and tribal communities.”

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has given the green light to Volume 2 of New Mexico’s initial proposal under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

The NTIA’s endorsement enables the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion (OBAE) to kick off the grant application process, inviting local governments, tribal communities, non-profits, internet service providers, and electric cooperatives to join forces in this transformative endeavor. These grants will fuel infrastructure projects that promise to deliver high-speed internet to tens of thousands of New Mexico households that lack effective internet service today.

“The Governor’s office and our team are elated and grateful for the NTIA’s approval,” said Drew Lovelace, Acting Director of OBAE. “In today’s world, high-speed internet is not a luxury but a necessity. Ensuring access to broadband in rural and hard-to-reach areas means New Mexicans will gain access to essential services like telehealth and distance learning, and communities will enjoy greater economic opportunities.”

The approval mandates that the state submit a final proposal within a year, detailing the chosen subgrantees and funding strategies for delivering broadband to unserved and underserved locations, defined as those lacking broadband speeds of at least 100Mbps download and 20Mbps upload. Once the NTIA approves the final proposal in 2025, the actual construction of broadband infrastructure can commence.

Federal and state data reveal that 16% of New Mexico’s 873,797 serviceable locations are either unserved or underserved, with 70,609 (8%) completely unserved and an additional 72,384 (8%) underserved. Through initiatives like the Connect NM Pilot Program, OBAE is already making strides, working to bring high-speed internet to over 45,000 locations across the state.