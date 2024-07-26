West Nile Virus Detected In Nine Mosquito Test Samples Across Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, Roxbury, And West Roxbury

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) today announced that nine mosquito test samples obtained from Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, Roxbury, and West Roxbury tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). The virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. These are the first samples to test positive for the virus in Boston this summer. There are currently no confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus among Boston residents and the risk of transmission remains low; however, BPHC still encourages residents to protect themselves.

The best way to reduce the risk of West Nile Virus is by avoiding mosquito bites. BPHC recommends the following strategies:

Avoid spending extended periods of time outdoors from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long clothing and high socks to keep mosquitos away from your skin.

Use EPA-approved insect repellents like DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, or IR3535.

Make sure screens in windows and doors fit properly and do not have any holes.

Regularly empty out and clean bird baths, unused flowerpots, and other vessels containing standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Flip over unused kiddie pools and dispose of old tires, which are also known to collect rainwater that attracts mosquitoes for breeding.

Regularly clean out gutters and remove any debris or blockages.

“We encourage all residents to protect themselves from insect-borne infections like West Nile Virus by wearing insect repellant and long sleeve clothing when spending time outside at dusk or dawn when mosquitoes are most active,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “We are working closely with our partners at the State to monitor mosquito test samples and keep residents updated about the risk of West Nile.”

Most people who are infected with West Nile Virus do not experience any signs or symptoms of illness. In some cases, however, people will experience a headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, and body aches which can last for a few days or several weeks. In most cases, individuals with mild symptoms recover on their own without needing medical assistance.

People who are older than 50 years of age are at higher risk of developing serious symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, confusion, lack of coordination, and muscle paralysis or weakness. If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, contact a health care provider immediately. More information on WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses are available on BPHC’s website.

Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is the country’s oldest health department. We envision a thriving Boston where all residents live healthy and fulfilling lives. To accomplish this, BPHC works in partnership with communities to protect and promote the health and well-being of all Boston residents, especially those impacted by racism and systemic inequities. Learn more about our work at boston.gov/bphc