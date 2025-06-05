Mayor Wu Cuts Ribbon at Scobie’s, A New Cafe at City Hall

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - Mayor Michelle Wu today joined the City of Boston’s Property Management Department, Scobie's Café & Bar owner Anne Lydon, and community members to cut the ribbon on Scobie's newest location at City Hall. Selected through a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP), Scobie’s was chosen for its advantageous business model and alignment with the City’s goals to support local businesses and expand economic opportunity. Scobie’s is a family-run small business led by co-owners Anne and John Lydon that opened its first location in Dorchester’s Adams Village in September 2024.

“Scobie’s is a treasured local business that has served as an anchor in Adams Village for residents and families. Scobie’s has blended John and Anne Lydon’s family roots between Dorchester and Ireland – creating space for community, whether meeting up with friends over the weekend or catching a game,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are thrilled to welcome Scobie’s to City Hall and look forward to their re-activation of the third floor lobby in City Hall with their beautiful, family-run business.”

The City Hall location will be Scobie’s second location and will operate as an extension of their established Dorchester location. Scobie’s seeks to blend the Lydon’s family roots between Dorchester and Ireland and offers residents space for community, programming, music and food. Scobie’s goal for their new City Hall location is to offer healthy, in-house made items, sourced from local vendors, in a fast and efficient manner that compliments the hustle and bustle of City Hall. Scobie’s Cafe at City Hall will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We are honored to be selected to open a location in City Hall and represent Dorchester,” said Anne Lydon, Co-Owner of Scobie’s Café & Bar. “It’s a privilege to serve a community that means so much to us. Our hope is that it becomes a welcoming hub where we can share a cup, and become part of the daily rhythm of City Hall.”

"As the Councilor for District 3, it is exciting to see one of my district’s local small businesses get showcased at City Hall,” said District 3 City Councilor John Fitzgerald. “I look forward to all of my colleagues getting a taste of some of the greatest coffee and breakfast our district has to offer."

“We are working to make City Hall a place that not only provides essential public services, but also features a variety of spaces for all to enjoy,” said Eamon Shelton, Commissioner of Property Management. “We strive to connect City Hall and the people who work in it with the surrounding urban fabric and the larger Boston community; Scobie's at City Hall plays a crucial role in our efforts.”

The selection of Scobie’s as the new City Hall third floor lobby vendor builds on Mayor Wu’s efforts to make Boston a home for everyone, support local businesses, and expand opportunity across Boston’s neighborhoods. Scobie’s is an active member in the Dorchester community, focusing on meeting the needs of local community members. They source from various local vendors, many of whom are within walking distance of their location in Dorchester. Today’s announcement also contributes to the City’s ongoing efforts to activate City Hall as a vibrant and inclusive gathering space for all residents.