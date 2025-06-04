Mayor Wu and Parks and Recreation Department Celebrate Improvements to Crawford Street Playground

Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday joined Chief Climate Officer and Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Brian Swett, elected officials, and Roxbury residents during the Roxbury Neighborhood Coffee Hour to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Crawford Street Playground. The celebration marks an over $2 million investment including new play equipment, splash pad, and community gathering space.

“The renovations to Crawford Street Playground will elevate this beloved space and its improved facilities for generations to come,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are excited to unveil these investments that keep Boston’s parks accessible to all residents across the City and promote recreation for park-goers of all ages.”

The updated park features a renovated little league field, a fully upgraded playground, new water play area, exercise equipment, and shade shelters. The park includes drinking fountains, permanent game tables, and a trike and walking loop in the lower terrace, supporting recreation for all ages. Additional features include upgraded site lighting, accessible entrances throughout, and a continuous accessible route connecting the playground and the fields.

"We’re excited to celebrate this major investment at Crawford Street Playground just in time for the summer season,” said Chief Climate Officer and Interim Parks Commissioner Brian Swett. “From splash pads that help kids stay active and cool, to shaded structures that offer a break from the sun, this renovation reflects how climate-resilient design can enhance quality of life for all ages."

The design and development of Crawford Street Playground were driven by community feedback collected during several public meetings and surveys beginning in the fall of 2021. Residents asked for water play, drinking fountains, swings, as well as designated spaces for adult exercise and permanent game tables for neighbors who often use the park to play dominoes. Residents also advocated for a gathering space where people can watch the game, while keeping an eye on the playground at the same time, as well as creative use of the park's natural hillside.

The $2 million project included $160,000 for design and $1,929,000 for construction, funded through the City’s five-year Capital Plan. Design work was led by CBA Landscape Architects, and construction was completed by Fleming Brothers, Inc.

Students and staff at the nearby Ellis Elementary School were active partners throughout the design process. Teachers shared insight on how the park could best serve classrooms full of children, while student input directly shaped the selection of play equipment as well as the color palette and oceanic theme of the playground.

“On behalf of the David Ellis Elementary we wanted to thank the Parks and Recreation Department for allowing us the opportunity to help in the design and construction of the Crawford Street Playground”, said Lemuel Ivy, Principal of David Ellis Elementary. “Thank you for investing in the school community. The new playground is a fantastic addition that will benefit students for years to come, creating a space for joy, laughter, and growth.