Southbound I-17 restricted Friday night south of I-10 for bridge repairs

PHOENIX – Southbound Interstate 17 will be narrowed to one lane south of the Interstate 10 “Stack” interchange west of downtown Phoenix tonight (Friday, July 26) for bridge repairs at the Grant Street overpass, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider using alternate routes while the following overnight restrictions are in place:

Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between I-10 (near McDowell Road) and Grant Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (July 27).

The westbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-17 at the Stack will be closed.

The eastbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane.

The southbound I-17 off-ramp at Jefferson Street will be closed.

Detours: Drivers on southbound I-17 can consider using eastbound I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area. Traffic also can exit southbound I-17 at McDowell Road and use the southbound frontage road before entering I-17 at Grant Street.

Note: The southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is closed this weekend for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.