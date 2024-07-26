Illinois EPA Provides Over $43 Million in Principal Forgiveness Funding to 17 Communities to Replace Lead Service Lines
|
ILLINOIS, July 26 - County
|
Recipient
|
Description
|
Principal Forgiveness Funding
|
Cook
|
Village of Hazel Crest
|
The Village will replace approximately 300 lead service lines.
|
$3,354,343
|
Cook
|
Village of Matteson
|
The Village will replace 290 lead service lines over the course of two phases.
|
$2,893,048
|
Cook
|
Village of Midlothian
|
The Village will replace approximately 300 lead service lines.
|
$3,735,329
|
Cook
|
Village of Richton Park
|
The Village will replace approximately 250 lead service lines.
|
$2,863,404
|
Cook
|
Village of Schiller Park
|
The Village will replace approximately 400 lead service lines.
|
$3,070,023
|
Cook
|
Village of South Holland
|
The Village will replace approximately 300 lead service lines.
|
$2,755,000
|
Grundy & Will
|
Village of Coal City
|
The Village will replace approximately 533 lead service lines.
|
$2,671,206
|
Jo Daviess
|
Village of Hanover
|
The Village will replace approximately 235 lead service lines.
|
$2,755,000
|
Lake
|
Village of Fox Lake
|
The Village will replace approximately 167 lead service lines.
|
$2,104,918
|
Lawrence
|
City of St. Francisville
|
The City will replace approximately 307 lead service lines.
|
$1,325,339
|
Macoupin
|
City of Carlinville
|
The City will replace approximately 42 lead service lines.
|
$458,939
|
Montgomery
|
City of Hillsboro
|
The City will replace approximately 74 lead service lines.
|
$845,910
|
Ogle
|
City of Polo
|
The city will replace approximately 175 lead service lines.
|
$2,000,000
|
Shelby
|
City of Shelbyville
|
The City will replace approximately 350 lead service lines.
|
$5,310,613
|
Will
|
Village of Crete
|
The City will replace approximately 300 lead service lines.
|
$3,363,786
|
Will
|
Village of Steger
|
The Village will replace approximately 240 lead service lines.
|
$2,793,989
|
Winnebago
|
Village of Pecatonica
|
The Village will replace approximately 73 lead service lines.
|
$859,040
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
$43,159,886