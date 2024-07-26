Submit Release
Illinois EPA Provides Over $43 Million in Principal Forgiveness Funding to 17 Communities to Replace Lead Service Lines

ILLINOIS, July 26 - County

Recipient

Description

Principal Forgiveness Funding

Cook

Village of Hazel Crest

The Village will replace approximately 300 lead service lines.

$3,354,343

Cook

Village of Matteson

The Village will replace 290 lead service lines over the course of two phases. 

$2,893,048

Cook

Village of Midlothian

The Village will replace approximately 300 lead service lines.

$3,735,329

Cook

Village of Richton Park

The Village will replace approximately 250 lead service lines.

$2,863,404

Cook

Village of Schiller Park

The Village will replace approximately 400 lead service lines.

$3,070,023

Cook

Village of South Holland

The Village will replace approximately 300 lead service lines. 

$2,755,000

Grundy & Will

Village of Coal City

The Village will replace approximately 533 lead service lines.

$2,671,206

Jo Daviess

Village of Hanover

The Village will replace approximately 235 lead service lines.

$2,755,000

Lake

Village of Fox Lake

The Village will replace approximately 167 lead service lines.

$2,104,918

Lawrence

City of St. Francisville

The City will replace approximately 307 lead service lines.

$1,325,339

Macoupin

City of Carlinville

The City will replace approximately 42 lead service lines.

$458,939

Montgomery

City of Hillsboro

The City will replace approximately 74 lead service lines.

$845,910

Ogle

City of Polo

The city will replace approximately 175 lead service lines.

$2,000,000

Shelby

City of Shelbyville

The City will replace approximately 350 lead service lines.

$5,310,613

Will

Village of Crete

The City will replace approximately 300 lead service lines.

$3,363,786

Will

Village of Steger

The Village will replace approximately 240 lead service lines.

$2,793,989

Winnebago

Village of Pecatonica

The Village will replace approximately 73 lead service lines.

$859,040

 

 

TOTAL

$43,159,886

