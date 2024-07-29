Image One USA Scores Among the Best Opportunities in Franchise Business Review Satisfaction Survey

Commercial cleaning service Image One USA’s franchisees rank opportunity among the best available in the market today

The support has been overwhelmingly positive! There is a genuine concern by the admin team for how I’m progressing both personally and as a franchisee.” — Jason Jones, Image One Franchisee

ROLLING MEADOWS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Image One, a leading commercial cleaning and janitorial service franchise, proudly announces outstanding results from the 2024 Franchisee Satisfaction Report conducted by the illustrious Franchise Business Review (FBR). The report, completed in May 2024, highlights the strong satisfaction and positive feedback from Image One franchisees across a variety of metrics.Image One achieved an impressive Franchisee Satisfaction Index (FSI) score of 84, significantly above the industry average of 69. This places Image One in the top quartile of FBR's 2024 benchmark, which includes data from 351 brands and over 34,000 franchisees. The survey saw a 75% participation rate, with 24 out of 32 Image One franchisees providing their opinions and insights, ensuring a comprehensive representation of franchisee sentiments.“It’s no surprise that we ranked so highly in FBR’s survey results,” said Jason Jones, a franchisee who has been with Image One for less than two years. “The support has been overwhelmingly positive! There is a genuine concern by the admin team for how I’m progressing both personally and as a franchisee.” "Senior management offers amazing support and leadership above and beyond expectations," added Pat Rossi, a franchisee of 2-5 years.In their responses, franchisees rated trust, respect, honesty, and integrity highly, scoring 90, 93, and 91, respectively. Leadership also received strong marks for clear vision and an invigorating team culture. Since 2011, Image One USA has been expanding franchise locations throughout the United States, offering high-quality professional cleaning services at an affordable price.“These survey results truly speak for themselves,” said Tim Conn, CEO and founder of Image One USA . “For years, our mission has been to support our franchisees with the same respect, training, and encouragement I sought when starting my own business, and these survey results reflect a successful endeavor in that regard.”For more information about how you can join the Image One community, visit https://imageonefranchise.com/ ###About Image OneImage One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. Third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com, and Franchise Business Review, regularly recognize it as a top franchise.Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, and assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, and Houston. Franchise territories are available nationwide.For more information on the brand, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com

