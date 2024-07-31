TrueFire Studios Debuts Groundbreaking Series Of Immersive Masterclasses In Partnership With Virtuoso Guitarists

Marty Friedman Keb' MO' Eric Johnson Yngwie Malmsteen

Marty Friedman, Eric Johnson, Yngwie Malmsteen, Keb’ Mo’ Share Share Insight, Techniques And Creative Approaches To Elevate Guitarists’ Skills

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueFire Studios partners with legendary master guitarists and songwriters Marty Friedman, Eric Johnson, Yngwie Malmsteen, Keb' Mo', and many other virtuoso guitarists to produce a groundbreaking series of interactive video masterclasses powered by their patented learning technologies. Each artist presents a masterful curriculum that draws on their personal learning experiences to help guitarists cultivate their technical and creative skills. View dozens of Masterclass artist trailers and click to purchase NOW.

Eric Johnson's “Tone, Melody & Truth” dives deep into Eric's artistic DNA, revealing the genius behind his signature tone, creative process, improvisational approaches, rhythm, and soloing techniques.

Yngwie Malmsteen's "MaestroClass" uses tracks from 10 of his most famous songs as the framework for the masterclass, best demonstrating his creative process, technical skills, and performance insights.

Keb’Mo's “Masterclass Series” features 10+ hours of interactive video lessons, 29 song performances, and a wealth of creative insight from “one of the most important and influential musicians of our time.”

Marty Friedman’s "The Art of Soloing" immerses guitarists in a revolutionary learning experience focused solely on cultivating their unique originality, technical acumen, and artistic identity.

TrueFire’s Masterclass Series will feature other world-class guitar artists, each contributing their perspectives and a curriculum for guitarists eager to advance their musicianship. Students will learn directly from the masters, gaining insights that can only come from decades of experience composing and performing their music for millions of avid fans.

Brad Wendkos, the founder of TrueFire, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participating artists: “The Masterclass Series is already an unrivaled resource of inspiration and education for amateur and pro players worldwide. This would not be possible without the contributions of the world’s most accomplished guitarists. Their willingness and enthusiasm to ‘pay it forward’ speaks to their character, and another reason why we could not be prouder to call them partners and friends.”

Available exclusively from TrueFire, the Masterclass Series spans all playing levels and popular genres. TrueFire’s proprietary platform and interactive learning tools power every Masterclass Series with multi-angle video lessons that are synced to tab and notation with looping, slow motion, fretboard animation, and many other controls for students to personalize their learning experience and learn at their own pace.

“The Masterclass Series" is available now. Courses can be downloaded to any desktop or mobile device, streamed from any browser, or played on Apple TV and Roku. Learn more and purchase at TrueFire.com.

ABOUT TRUEFIRE STUDIOS

TrueFire Studios, with its family of brands including TrueFire, ArtistWorks, JamPlay, and FaderPro, serves an international community of over 3 million music students and professionals. It offers a vast library of video lessons, patented learning systems, and an interactive platform that connects learners with a prestigious faculty of marquee artists and world-class educators. TrueFire Studios is committed to advancing music education through innovative solutions, enabling musicians worldwide to achieve their goals and fulfill their musical dreams.

For more information, visit www.TrueFire.com.

