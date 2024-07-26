Student Support Offered by Identity, Inc. Through the Wellness Centers and Youth Opportunity Centers Will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” on Radio America

MARYLAND, July 26 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 25, 2024

Montgomery College’s upcoming information session about carpentry, electrical, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) programs will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Yanira Rodríguez, community engagement manager at Montgomery College; and Eira Mercado, program manager at the Gaithersburg High School Wellness Center with Identity, Inc. The show will air on Friday, July 26 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week's edition of En Sintonía will begin with a discussion about the Wellness Centers and Youth Opportunity Centers. Identity, a nonprofit organization focused on creating opportunities for Latino and other historically underserved youth, operates four high school wellness centers across the County at Wheaton, Watkins Mill, Gaithersburg and Seneca Valley High Schools. These centers offer a wide range of programs and services focused on supporting students' physical, social, emotional and mental well-being throughout their high school years. Additionally, Identity operates two Youth Opportunity Centers in Gaithersburg and Takoma Park, which provide support to young people facing challenging situations. These centers serve as a positive and stabilizing influence in their lives and offer referrals to essential services. Mrs. Mercado will provide more details.

The radio program will conclude by highlighting an upcoming information session hosted by Montgomery College Community Engagement on Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m. The session will provide details about the carpentry, electrical, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) programs offered by Montgomery College. If you're interested in attending, registration is required.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #