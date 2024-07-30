Lynx.MD and Schweiger Dermatology Forge Alliance to Advance Dermatology Research with Real-World Data
Partnership Expands Lynx.MD Dominance in Specialty Practice Areas
Lynx.MD, a leading healthcare data intelligence platform, announced a new partnership with Schweiger Dermatology Group, one of the nation's top dermatology practices. This collaboration will establish a comprehensive real-world data (RWD) repository specifically focused on accelerating advancements in dermatology research and patient care.
— Omer Dror, CEO & Co-founder, Lynx.MD.
This partnership opens a vast repository of real-world dermatology patient information—clinical images, doctor's notes, and more—covering conditions like acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, and skin cancer to advance industry knowledge.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, nearly 84.5 million Americans — one in four — were impacted by skin disease with an estimated associated annual cost of $75 billion in medical, preventative, and prescription and non-prescription drug costs. This partnership builds a unique resource for researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and medical practitioners, empowering them to develop more effective treatments and improve and potentially reduce the cost of care.
"At Schweiger Dermatology Group, we are always looking for meaningful ways to measure and improve patient safety and the quality of care delivered in our practice” said Dr. Glen Crawford, Chief Medical Officer at Schweiger Dermatology Group. "This partnership will provide an opportunity for us to better analyze our data, develop more sophisticated quality improvement initiatives, and ultimately improve efficiency, safety, and patient outcomes."
Lynx.MD's advanced platform goes beyond traditional data platforms. Using Natural Language Processing (NLP) and computer vision, it extracts valuable insights from previously untapped sources like doctor's notes and medical images. Schweiger Dermatology's ample, anonymized patient data enriches the available research pool, significantly accelerating the development of new treatments and improving patient care for these prevalent conditions.
This initiative offers substantial benefits for MedTech, Pharma, and Life Sciences companies. They gain secure access to diverse and anonymized real-world dermatology data, crucial for research and development efforts. This rich data provides a deeper understanding of treatment outcomes, leading to more effective therapies.
"Partnering with Schweiger Dermatology Group, a leader in patient care and innovation, is incredibly exciting," said Omer Dror, CEO & Co-founder of Lynx.MD. "Together, we will create a powerful resource that propels dermatology research forward, ultimately benefiting patients."
The collaboration between Lynx.MD and Schweiger Dermatology Group marks a significant leap forward in dermatological research, paving the way for meaningful improvements in patient care and treatment developments for common skin conditions.
About Lynx MD
Lynx MD is a secure data network and medical intelligence platform that gives the healthcare ecosystem the ability to quickly and safely access real-world health and patient data to accelerate diagnostic and therapeutic solutions and improve patient outcomes. Lynx MD turns traditional data access control models upside down by making complex real-world data available for innovation within a secure, dedicated cloud environment that protects patient privacy. www.lynx.md.
About Schweiger Dermatology Group
Schweiger Dermatology Group, founded by Dr. Eric Schweiger in 2010, is the nation’s leading dermatology practice with 110 offices and 380 providers across eight states. We offer medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services, achieving over 1.5 million patient visits in 2023. Our focus is on delivering the highest quality care with a commitment to safety and excellence.
