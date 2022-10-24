Israeli Ministry of Health Partners with Lynx MD to Drive Innovation in Medical Research and Patient Outcomes
Government Medical Centers Division of the Israeli Ministry of Health
Israel health centers leverage Lynx MD medical platform to securely share data with MedTech, Pharmaceutical and AI researchers to transform patient care
Our collaboration with Lynx will allow faster and more convenient access to patient data for researchers and entrepreneurs without jeopardizing patients' privacy.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynx MD, a secure data network and medical intelligence platform, today announced a collaboration with the Government Medical Centers Division of the Israeli Ministry of Health to integrate the data-sharing platform and Lynx virtual research rooms as part of the Kinneret project.
— Nir Makover, Government Medical Centers Division Israeli Ministry of Health
The Kinneret Project (https://kineret.health.gov.il/en) is a new database established by the Government Medical Centers Division of the Ministry of Health which brings together current medical information alongside information records spanning the past 20 years from the largest hospital network in Israel. Lynx began their journey as part of a pilot of the Israeli Innovation Authority at Shamir Hospital (an 891-bed academic medical center, the 4th largest governmental center in Israel), and as part of the partnership announced today, is now expanding to the rest of the Israeli Government Medical Centers Division.
Real-world patient data are essential for medical and scientific research that can fuel the development of transformative medical devices, diagnostics, and therapies. However, the obligation to maintain the privacy of patients makes it difficult for research institutions and healthcare innovation companies to obtain patient data and use it for development and progress. The Lynx platform allows permissioned access to anonymized patient data, so patient privacy is not compromised. Now, participating Israeli Government Medical Centers will be able to allow secure access to data while ensuring patient privacy.
"The goal of the Kinneret project is to accelerate initiatives that improve research capabilities and collaborations between hospitals and the healthcare industry. The collaboration with Lynx will help the Government Medical Centers, researchers and entrepreneurs in the health world generate significant insights and achieve scientific breakthroughs. Historically, collecting and making medical information accessible has been a significant challenge for health systems around the world. Medical information - from medical devices and laboratory tests to medical records and images - are scattered in several systems, which makes it difficult for researchers and scientists to analyze reliable, real-world information," explained Nir Makover, head of the innovation and information system at the Government Medical Centers Division of the Israeli Ministry of Health. "Our collaboration with Lynx will allow faster and more convenient access to patient data for researchers and entrepreneurs without jeopardizing patients' privacy."
The Lynx solution is a virtual platform that brings together siloed data from across the healthcare organization. The platform acts as a connecting interface between health institutions and external companies. In this environment, hospitals can share information in a secure manner, with control over permissions and access to information, privacy protection and information security. Permissioned researchers, institutions, innovators and MedTech companies can access and analyze relevant data from participating hospitals within the same environment. The medical institutions remain in full control of patient information and privacy, all while allowing access to the information for the benefit of research and analysis. The Lynx platform is protected at the highest level of security, while complying with the strictest privacy and other regulatory rules in the U.S., Europe, and Israel.
"We are proud and excited to cooperate with the Kinneret Project and with the Government Medical Centers Division of the Israeli Ministry of Health," said Omer Dror, co-founder and CEO of Lynx. "Trusted and accessible medical information can lead to life-saving developments, breakthrough discoveries and insights that may, ultimately, help improve the lives of patients all over the world and reduce healthcare costs. This collaboration is a leap forward in the ability of the medical centers to produce fruitful collaborations and promote medical data research in a safe manner.”
About Lynx MD
Lynx MD is a secure data network and medical intelligence platform that gives the healthcare ecosystem the ability to quickly and safely access real-world health and patient data to accelerate diagnostic and therapeutic solutions and to improve patient outcomes. Lynx MD turns traditional data access control models upside down by making complex real-world data available for innovation within a secure, dedicated cloud environment that doesn't compromise patient privacy. www.lynx.md.
About the Government Medical Centers Division of the Israeli Ministry of Health
The Division of Government Medical Centers manages a network of 25 government medical centers: 11 general hospitals, eight mental health centers and five geriatric centers. The network holds 50% of the general hospitalization system and above 80% of the mental health hospitalization system.
