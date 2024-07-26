Maryland’s Best and the Maryland Grain Producers Announce First Farmer’s Choice Award for Maryland-made Whiskey

July 26, 2024

Maryland’s Best whiskey judgers: Secretary of the Department of Emergency Management Russell Strickland, Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks, Governor Moore’s Chief Legislative Officer Eric Luedtke, grain farmers Jason Scott, Chip Bowling and John Bruning.

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 26, 2024)— In its first year, the Maryland Grain Producers Association and Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland’s Best program, have named Frederick’s McClintock Distilling the winner of the 2024 Maryland’s Best Whiskey competition. It is for whiskeys produced in the state, made with at least 50 percent or more local grain.

“Congrats to McClintock’s and all the participants involved in the competition! It’s exciting to see grain producers and distillers combine forces to highlight the role of agriculture in spirits,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “One of our goals at the department is to remind consumers how agriculture plays a part in all of our favorite products and this competition was a fun way to show the relationship from grain to glass.”

The competition is designed to encourage whiskey producers to consider Maryland grain and showcase the variety of spirits already made with local products.

The competition featured two awards: the Maryland’s Best Farmer’s Choice Award and the Maryland’s Best Cocktail Competition, both using Maryland whiskeys made with at least 50 percent or more Maryland grain. Seven Maryland companies, including Baltimore Spirits Company, Louthan Distilling, McClintock Distilling, Meinelschmidt Distillery, Pathfinder Farm Distillery, Tenth Ward Distilling and Tobacco Barn Distillery competed. Judges were Maryland farmers Chip Bowling, Jason Scott, John Bruning, as well as Secretary Atticks, Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russell Strickland, and Chief Legislative Officer for Governor Wes Moore, Eric Luedtke.

The Maryland’s Best Farmers’ Choice Award blind taste test was held earlier this month at the Maryland Department of Agriculture and after lively debate, McClintock Distilling’s Old Etzler Straight Rye Whiskey came out on top as the winner. McClintock Distilling will receive a $1,000 prize from the Maryland Grain Producers,a trophy and rights to use a logo on products recognizing their status as the winner of the competition. Etzler Straight Rye Whiskey is made with Danko Rye, Warthog Red Wheat, Yellow King Corn and was aged in New Cooperage White American Oak for five years. Ingredients came from Celadon Farms (Mt. Airy), Bought the Farm (Thurmont), and Wallin Organic Farm (Warwick). Old Etzler is released every December, consumers can purchase the whiskey by visiting McClintock Distilling in Frederick County or by visiting their website.

Steve Ernst, Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board President, Zac Kennedy of McClintock Distilling, Scott Sanders of Tobacco Barn Distillery, Chelsea and Cort Meinelschmidt Distillery with Maryland Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Steve Connelly. Photo credit: Maryland Grain Producers

The Maryland’s Best Cocktail Competition was held on July 25 at the annual Maryland Commodity Classic in Queen Anne’s County. Five participants including – Baltimore Spirits Company, McClintock Distilling, Meinelschmidt Distillery, Pathfinder Farm Distillery, and Tobacco Barn Distillery – whipped up delicious cocktails with a base spirit that contained at least 50% Maryland grain. Attendees at the event were able to sample and vote for their favorite. The top three winners were announced at the end of the program:

First Place: McClintock Distilling featuring Free State Gold Rush, $500 prize

Second Place: Tobacco Barn Distillery featuring Maryland Bourbon Cream, $300 prize

Third Place: Meinelschmidt Distillery featuring Jalapeño Sour, $200 prize

“The Maryland Grain Producers Board was very open to working with the Department of Agriculture and recognizing those who utilize our producer’s grain in their beverages. We truly appreciate their support of Maryland Grain Production and are looking forward to the growing relationship,” said Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board President, Steve Ernst.

To find all the products and cocktails, please visit Marylandsbest.net and to learn more about Maryland Grain, visit their website here. For inquiries about participation in future competitions, please contact Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov.

