Governor Mills and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack Announce $4.3 Million for Maine Farmers & Small Businesses to Lower Energy Costs

Biden-Harris Administration Awards 42 Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) Grants to Maine farms and small businesses

Brunswick, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack today announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $4.3 million in grants and loans to help 42 Maine farms and small businesses lower their energy costs through clean energy investments and energy efficiency improvements.

The Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) – funded through President Biden and Vice President Harris' Inflation Reduction Act – provides grants and loans to agriculture producers and rural small businesses to help them make energy efficiency improvements and install renewable systems that save money and are more environmentally friendly.

Since the start of the Biden-Harris Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has invested more than $2.2 billion through REAP in 7,566 renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements estimated to help rural small businesses and farmers lower energy bills by an average of $25,000 a year. This includes an investment of approximately $231 million in 200 projects across Maine.

“This investment from the Biden-Harris Administration will help Maine farms and small businesses install renewable energy systems that will save them money and protect our environment – a win-win,” said Governor Janet Mills. “In turn, our farms and small businesses can take their savings and invest them back into their operations and employees so they can grow and thrive. I thank President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Secretary Vilsack for the Inflation Reduction Act – the largest investment in climate action and clean energy in history – which made these grants to Maine farms and businesses possible.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration is partnering with people in rural communities across our nation to expand access to clean energy and save rural Americans money,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. “We are hard at work, continuing what we’ve always done, supporting rural small businesses and farmers as they create jobs for their communities and drive economic prosperity.”

“Maine’s farmers and small businesses are the backbone of our rural, tight-knit communities and economies,” said U.S. Senator Angus King. “As we continue to see the impacts from climate change, we have the opportunity to revitalize these communities by investing in green, clean energy solutions for our foresters, agriculture workers and rural small business owners. This grant from the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), will play a big role in combatting climate change while also saving folks money. It is exciting to see the continued investments coming into Maine from the Inflation Reduction Act, and with this level of federal support we can continue to help our rural communities thrive.”

“The Inflation Reduction Act marks the most significant investment in rural electrification since the 1936 Rural Electrification Act and is making tremendous progress helping rural and agricultural communities to shift toward clean energy,” said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree. “Thanks to this landmark legislation championed by Democrats in Congress and the Biden-Harris Administration, the Rural Energy for America Program is helping businesses and producers in Maine and across the country reduce their carbon footprints and cut their utility costs at the same time. Congratulations to all of these well-deserving Maine businesses which now have the resources to be part of the climate solution.”

“With the support of the Biden-Harris Administration and under the leadership of Secretary Vilsack, the USDA has invested in an unprecedented amount of federal funding opportunities that align with our departmental priorities to support our constituents. We are tremendously grateful for that,” said Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal.

The awards to Maine farms and businesses are part of a national $163 million investment, announced by Secretary Vilsack today at the Brunswick Farmers market, that will support 338 clean energy projects in 39 States and Guam.

Many of the projects are funded through the Inflation Reduction Act, the nation’s largest-ever investment in combating the climate crisis. The projects also advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Agenda to grow the nation’s economy from the middle out and the bottom up.

REAP enables grantees to expand their use of wind, solar, geothermal and small hydropower energy and make energy efficiency improvements. These innovations help them increase their income, grow their businesses and address climate change while lowering energy costs for American families.

View a complete list of all REAP projects (PDF) – including awards for Maine farmers and businesses.