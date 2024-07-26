Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Graduate Medical Education Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Wayne Chutkan, Dr. Chris Ghaemmaghami, Matthew Love, and Dr. Michelle Mendez to the Graduate Medical Education Committee.

Wayne Chutkan

Chutkan is the Senior Vice President of Finance at Mount Sinai Medical Center. Previously, he served as an Assistant Vice President of Finance for HCA, Ceder’s Medical Center. Chutkan earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Florida International University.

Dr. Chris Ghaemmaghami

Dr. Ghaemmaghami is the Executive Vice President, Chief Physician Executive, and Chief Clinical Officer of Jackson Health System. He is also the Chief Medical Officer of Miami-Dade County and a Voluntary Professor of Public Health Sciences at the University of Miami. He was listed among the 2024 “180 Chief Medical Officers to Know” and the 2020 “100 Academic Medical Center Chief Executive Officers to Know” by Becker’s Hospital Review. Dr. Ghaemmaghami earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Miami, his master’s degree in health care management from Harvard University, and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Miami.



Matthew Love

Love is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Active in his community, he currently serves as a board member of the Florida Hospital Association, the Florida Council of 100, and the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. Love earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from The Ohio State University and his master’s degree in business administration from Cleveland State University.

Dr. Michelle Mendez

Dr. Mendez is the Owner and Physician of Mendez Family Care. She is also an Assistant Professor for the University of North Florida as well as Jacksonville University’s Nurse Practitioner Training. A veteran of the United States Navy, she is a member of the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association and was previously appointed to the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Mendez earned her bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Mississippi State University and her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Nova Southeastern University.

