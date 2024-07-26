Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Eleven to the Florida Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kevin Baird, Tess Dewhirst, Joseph Knittig, Robert Pacienza, Marilyn Rivera, Megan Rose, and Michael Watkins and the reappointment of James “Scott” George, Jerry Haag, Calvin Martin, and Pam Olsen.

Kevin Baird, DMin

Baird is the Director of Pastoral Ministries for Florida Family Voice and is an Adjunct Professor at Southeastern University. Previously, he served as the Lead Pastor at Legacy Church. Baird earned his bachelor’s degree from Mid-American Nazarene University, his master’s degree in divinity from Nazarene Theological Seminary, and his doctorate in ministry from Evangel Theological Seminary.

Tess Dewhirst

Dewhirst is a Home Educator teaching classical curriculum to her four children. Previously, she taught elementary education in Kentucky, Virginia, and Washington and she taught post-graduate courses in English and professional development at a premier hospitality university in Switzerland. A longtime leader to women and children in Bible Study Fellowship, Dewhirst earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Western Kentucky University.

Joseph Knittig

Knittig is the Chief Executive Officer of The Global Orphan Project and CarePortal. Previously, he served as a Labor and Employment Attorney at Seyferth Blumenthal and Harris, LLC. Knittig earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Culver-Stockton College and his juris doctor from the University of Missouri.

Marilyn Rivera, DDiv

Rivera is the Pastor at La Puerta Life Church. Active in her community, she currently serves as President of the South Florida Hispanic Ministers Association and is a board member of the Latino Coalition for Israel. Rivera earned her associate degree in business administration from Miami-Dade College and her doctorate in divinity from Latin University of Theology.

Megan Rose

Rose is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Better Together. A fellow of the Manhattan Institute, she is the recipient of the 2018 Manhattan Institute Civil Society Award. Rose earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in human services from Liberty University.



Robert Pacienza, DMin

Pacieza is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Coral Ridge Media Ministries and is the Senior Pastor for Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church. He is a member of the Council for National Policy and the National Religious Broadcasters. Pacienza earned his bachelor’s degree from Samford University, his master’s degree in divinity from Knox Theological Seminary, and his doctorate in ministry from Westminster Theological Seminary.

Michael Watkins

Watkins is the Chief Executive Officer of NWF Health Network. Active in his community, he currently serves as Chair of the Florida Coalition for Children and is a former member of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Health and Wellness Transition Team. Watkins earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Culver-Stockon College.



James “Scott” George, DDiv

George is the Senior Pastor at Belle Isle Community Church. He is the former Co-Founder of United Against Poverty and was the recipient of the 2012 Hometown Hero Award in Orange County. George earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Central Florida and his master’s degree in theology and doctorate in divinity from Faith Christian University.

Jerry Haag, PhD

Haag is the President and Chief Executive Officer of One More Child and Florida Baptist Children’s Homes. Active in his community, he is a member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council, the National Council on Planned Giving, and the Christian Alliance for Orphans Board of Directors. Haag earned his bachelor’s degree in financial planning and his master’s degree in business administration from Baylor University and his doctorate in finance and real estate from the University of Texas.

Calvin Martin

Martin is the Chief Innovation Officer for the Florida Guardian ad Litem Office. Active in his community, he currently serves as an executive board member of The Arc of Putnam County and previously served as a member of the Florida Youth Justice Commission. He is the recipient of the 2020 Reunification Hero Award from the American Bar Association. Martin earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida and his master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix.

Pam Olsen

Olsen is the Executive Director of the Hilltop House of Prayer. She currently serves as the President of the Florida Prayer Network. Olsen attended Berean Bible College and ETYO Bible School.

###