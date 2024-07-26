Submit Release
News Search

There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,521 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Tallahassee State College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Monesia Brown and the reappointment of Jonathan Kilpatrick and Frank “Monte” Stevens to the Tallahassee State College District Board of Trustees.

Monesia Brown
Brown is the Vice President of Government Relations at North Highland. She previously served as a member of the State Board of Education. Active in her community, she serves on the Board of Directors for the Jacksonville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the Boys Town North Florida, Leadership Florida, and the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce. Brown earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Illinois State University and her juris doctor from the University of Wisconsin.

Jonathan Kilpatrick
Kilpatrick is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trulight, LLC. He is currently serving as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Florida Air National Guard. He previously served as a member of the Florida Digital Government Advisory Board and the Florida Chief Information Officer Summit Advisory Board. Kilpatrick earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and his master’s degree in business administration from Troy University.

Frank “Monte” Stevens 
Stevens is a Partner at The Southern Group. He previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. Stevens earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and his master’s degree in communication from Kansas State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Tallahassee State College District Board of Trustees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more