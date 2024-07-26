Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Tallahassee State College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Monesia Brown and the reappointment of Jonathan Kilpatrick and Frank “Monte” Stevens to the Tallahassee State College District Board of Trustees.



Monesia Brown

Brown is the Vice President of Government Relations at North Highland. She previously served as a member of the State Board of Education. Active in her community, she serves on the Board of Directors for the Jacksonville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the Boys Town North Florida, Leadership Florida, and the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce. Brown earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Illinois State University and her juris doctor from the University of Wisconsin.

Jonathan Kilpatrick

Kilpatrick is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trulight, LLC. He is currently serving as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Florida Air National Guard. He previously served as a member of the Florida Digital Government Advisory Board and the Florida Chief Information Officer Summit Advisory Board. Kilpatrick earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and his master’s degree in business administration from Troy University.

Frank “Monte” Stevens

Stevens is a Partner at The Southern Group. He previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. Stevens earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and his master’s degree in communication from Kansas State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###