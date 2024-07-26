Human Rights Advocate Nicole Adler Makes History as First Ever Grand Marshal for Pride Parade with Down Syndrome

San Francisco Pride Community Grand Marshal Nicole Adler waves Pride flag at onlookers while riding down Market Street during parade celebration

Becoming a trailblazer for people with a disability who also identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human rights advocate Nicole Adler, 29, made history as the first San Francisco Pride Community Grand Marshal with Down syndrome (Trisomy 21) – the largest LGBTQIA+ Pride celebration in the world with over 400,000 attendees.

“It’s a huge honor to represent both the disability and LGBTQ communities. I get to carry the torch and show others that anything is possible if you believe in yourself,” said Nicole Adler, a speaker and human rights advocate for the LGBTQIA+ and disability communities.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed presented Adler with a Certificate of Honor on behalf of the City and County of San Francisco, recognizing her nomination by SF Pride Members as Community Grand Marshal.

“Your dedication to advocating for all members of the LGBTQ and Developmental Disabilities Community has empowered countless individuals,” said Mayor Breed. “Your unyielding advocacy across state and local governments under the banner of love, acceptance and unity, truly represents the San Francisco values at its best.”

Adler is a two-time Governor appointed Council Member for the California State Council on Developmental Disabilities, and was the youngest person appointed to the council at the age of 19 in 2014 by Governor Jerry Brown. She was re-appointed for a second term by Governor Gavin Newsom.

As a passionate activist for disability equality and inclusion, who also identifies as gay, Adler said she is dedicating her life to changing the misconceptions about people who live on the intersection of both groups.

“One in three people who identify as queer, also identify as having a disability,” said Suzanne Ford, Executive Director, San Francisco Pride, a 501c(3) nonprofit. “Adler’s message about love, peace and acceptance aligned with our mission. As a Community Grand Marshal representing both the LGBTQ and disability communities this year, she was a model of diversity and inclusion.”

As a gay woman with Down syndrome, Adler says she has endured twice the labels, discrimination and stereotypes. “I want others to know that everyone deserves love and should be treated as a human being first. I hope it resonated with the Pride Parade attendees. Whether it is love between a man and a woman, two women, two men: love is love and no one else has the right to judge someone for who they love,” Adler said. “People should not feel shame for who they are or who they love.”

San Francisco Pride is a world leader in the global Pride movement and a part of the fabric of Pride events around the globe. The non-profit organization is dedicated to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community through a variety of programs, events, and advocacy work. The annual parade brings together over a million people from around the world to celebrate the beauty and resilience of the community.

“At San Francisco Pride, we believe that everyone deserves to be seen, heard, and valued for who they are. We are committed to creating a world where LGBTQ+ people can live, work, and thrive without fear of discrimination or violence,” Ford said.

Suzanne appeared as a guest on Adler’s YouTube talk show “The No No Show” on Thursday, July 18 where she discusses her vision for the Pride movement in the coming years.

“We can all heal the world together with LOVE,” Nicole added.

