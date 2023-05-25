American Therapeutic Recreation Association Announces Sponsor for the National Conference for Recreational Therapists

Child with developmental disabilities receiving aquatic therapy services

The American Therapeutic Recreation Association Announces AbilityPath as Title Sponsor for the 2023 National Conference for Recreational Therapists

The national conference connects attendees to career advancement and networking opportunities. It provides educational pathways and certificate training programs to expand or learn new skills” — Brent Wolfe, PhD, LRT, CTRS, FDRT, Executive Director of ATRA

UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Therapeutic Recreation Association (ATRA), the largest national organization dedicated to serving and empowering recreational therapists, announces AbilityPath as the title sponsor for the 2023 ATRA Annual Conference being held this year in St. Louis, Missouri from September 9 to 12, 2023.

AbilityPath has been a leading provider of educational, therapeutic, and vocational services for thousands of individuals with developmental disabilities and their families in the greater San Francisco Bay Area for more than 100 years. “We are excited to launch a meaningful long-term partnership designed to enhance the shared mission of both organizations,” said Bryan Neider, CEO, AbilityPath. “This increased visibility will provide additional opportunities for therapy students and professionals to explore careers with AbilityPath, as we expand our recreational program campuses serving the disability

community."

According to Brent Wolfe, PhD, LRT, CTRS, FDRT, Executive Director of ATRA, “Partnering with AbilityPath was an incredibly easy decision for ATRA. We wanted to partner with an organization who is visionary and leading innovation in the disability community. AbilityPath demonstrates its dedication to expanding employment supports and resources that Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists (CTRS) can leverage.” There are about 17,000 recreational therapists globally, with nearly 15,000 residing in the United States. “The national conference connects attendees to career advancement and networking opportunities, as well as provides educational pathways and certificate training programs to expand or learn new skills,” said Wolfe. This year’s event will host a wide variety of sessions by nationally and internationally recognized experts in the field, including topics related to:

• Supporting Positive Sexuality and Sexual Health for Individuals with

Developmental Disabilities

• Developing Adapted Aquatics Training to Better Serve Children with Autism

• Building Natural Supports Through Recreational Therapy Interventions

• Fostering Connections for Change in the Disability Community through

Recreational Therapists

“Together, our organizations can empower recreational therapists to help individuals with disabilities achieve their full potential,” said Neider.

This year’s conference theme is “Navigating the Possibilities.“ Wolfe added that this strategic partnership will help make our shared mission possible.

Registration for the National ATRA Conference will open on Thursday, June 1, 2023. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, accommodations, and session information, visit atra-online.com