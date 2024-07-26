Angelic Lift Recognized as a Top Women-Owned Business in Healthcare
Celebrating a Multi-State Recognition for This Leading Health and Wellness ProviderPORT ORANGE, FLORIDA, USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week marks another exciting achievement from leading Port Orange, Florida, healthcare and wellness provider, Angelic Lift, as they have been recognized as a top women-owned business within their field. This women-led healthcare innovator has been making waves within the fields of health and wellness, offering a selection of services that cater to a wide variety of patients.
The dedicated team of results-driven specialists at Angelic Lift includes celebrated healthcare leader, owner and founder, Dr. Tinuade Olusegun. As a female business owner and healthcare expert, Dr. Olusegun has worked tirelessly to push the boundaries of innovation and patient support within her field, offering a patient-first mindset and focusing on assisting underserved communities.
Dr. Olusegun brings a unique mindset to her practice at Angelic Lift, with an inherent understanding of the patient process. As a woman and patient herself, she knows the struggles that many women face and the hormonal symphony that they go through each and every day. She has tried all of the same treatments that she offers at Angelic Lift herself, bringing new meaning to the phrase, “Practice what you preach.”
“As a woman who has been through everything that my patients have, I have a unique approach to health and wellness,” said Dr. Olusegun of Angelic Lift. “I understand what they’re going through, their motivations, their frustrations and their goals. I bring empathy and understanding to my work that so many women need when going through these treatments.”
Through Angelic Lift’s dedication to patient health and wellness and their focus on natural alternatives, this beloved woman-owned company has truly made a lasting impression on the healthcare industry. With their commitment to their patients and focus on innovation, they will continue to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be a woman-owned business in healthcare.
