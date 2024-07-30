GM Marine Named Key Supporter of Battle By the Beach, Wake United Surf + Wake Series
The Wake United Surf + Wake Series combines the Thigh High Surf + Wake Series with the Spivey Shootout and Battle By The Beach.
GM Marine Powers Grassroots Wakesurf and Wakeboard Tour with Nautique Boats as Official Tow Boat; Gears Up for Third Series Stop on August 10-11 in Acworth, Ga.
We’re focused on supporting the growth of the water sports community and it starts with grassroots contests.”ACWORTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wake United Surf + Wake Series—the ultimate Southeast U.S. wake series for amateur, semi-pro and future pro wakeboarders and wakesurfers—is eyeing up Stop No. 3 on August 10-11 at Lake Acworth in Acworth, Ga. with a fleet of award-winning Nautique Boats powered by GM Marine.
A key supporter of the leading grassroots wake series, GM Marine offers competitors the confidence of a steady and strong ride.
Jeff Husby, president & CEO of Wake United, title sponsor of the series and a cutting-edge, professional pro shop dedicated to serving the global water sports community, said, “There’s a reason GM has stood the test of time and remains a leader both on the roads and in the water. They deliver quality products that keep the sports and activities we love thriving.”
For more than a century, GM Marine has supplied some of the most respected names in the marine industry with world-class powertrains for stern-drive and inboard watercrafts. Leveraging more than 100 years of GM engineering and design expertise, they pride themselves on the production of marine-ready powertrains. Further, their innovations such as direct injection and variable valve timing improve efficiency, reduce emissions and increase the overall performance of a GM-powered watercraft when compared to port-fuel injection.
“We’re focused on supporting the growth of the water sports community and it starts with grassroots contests,” said Tony Brower, senior manager of OEM sales, engineering and marketing of General Motors. “These grassroots events are the direct stepping stones and breeding ground for future athletes of the WWA’s Nautique Nationals, Nautique Worlds and Nautique Masters. We love being part of the sport and supporting athletes at the earliest stage of their boating enjoyment.”
STOP NO. 3 + SERIES DETAILS
- The initial season of the Wake United Surf + Wake Series is focused on growing the Southeastern U.S. wake community and features Spivey Shootout, along with Battle By The Beach and Thigh High Surf + Wake.
- Stop 3 of the series takes competitors to Acworth Beach on Lake Acworth—located at 4425 Beach St., Acworth, GA 30101—for Battle By The Beach on August 10-11. Competitors and spectators alike will enjoy two days of wake fun along the sandy shores of Lake Acworth. Acworth Beach is a favorite amongst fans and riders alike with both a beautiful swimming beach and calm, deep water for optimum riding conditions.
- The grassroots series caters to riders of all ages and wake abilities, seeking everyone from first-time, novice competitors to local lake legends with a variety of divisions available. The fourth and final stop of the series takes competitors back to Florida on September 7-8 with Thigh High Surf + Wake in Orlando.
- Nautique Boats is the official tow boat of the series, featuring the Hyperlite Edition Super Air Nautique G23 Paragon for all divisions.
Competitor registration, along with division rules and details surrounding boat type and ballast, can be found at https://series.wakeunited.com/.
ABOUT WAKE UNITED
Wake United is a leading pro shop founded by water sports entrepreneur Jeff Husby & endorsed by Danny Harf. Offering top-quality products, expert guidance, and exceptional service online and in-store, Wake United caters to water sports enthusiasts locally and worldwide. With renowned brands like HO, Hyperlite, Radar and Ronix, Wake United provides a seamless shopping experience for all skill levels and actively support grassroots competitions and industry events. For more information, visit https://wakeunited.com/.
